Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: Alabama at Landfall Tradition, Wilmington, N.C.

Crimson Tide Results

Rowing: Alabama closed out its fall season Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa, hosting the Head of the Black Warrior River against Clemson, Louisville, Oklahoma and Miami. In the head race portion of the schedule, the Tide sent two 8s onto the water with its A crew leading the way with a time of 17:08.7. Twenty boats raced in the Varsity 4s, with the leading Crimson Tide crew crossing the line in 18:25.4. Thirteen pairs from the five schools then took the water, with Hannah Bennett and Saskia Dammersmith leading the pack with a winning time of 19:28.1. The head race concluded with the Novice 8s, with Alabama’s fastest boat coming in third with a time of 19:11.8.

Alabama’s newcomers scored 61 of the Crimson Tide’s 73 point in Saturday’s contest, led by Brandon Miller scoring a game-high 14 points. The Tide went on a run in the second half to jump out to a 67-46 lead, their biggest lead of the game, with just over six minutes left in the game and closed out the game for the victory.

Basketball: The Alabama men's basketball team came away with a 73-64 win over Southern Illinois in Saturday's Charity Exhibition contest inside Foster Auditorium. Proceeds of the Charity Exhibition will benefit the Community Service Programs of West Alabama’s Alberta Head Start Program as a social injustice initiative supporting the local community.

Softball: Alabama softball stretched its fall shutout streak to six straight games with a pair of wins Saturday over Wallace State, 6-0, and Birmingham Southern, 10-0, at Rhoads Stadium. All four pitchers saw time in the circle on the day, allowing a combined three hits and one walk over 14.0 innings pitched. Throwing 4.0 innings in relief in game one, Montana Fouts struck out nine of the 14 batters she faced. Offensively, Larissa Preuitt led the way with a 3-for-3 day including a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Aubrey Barnhart and and Kali Heivilin also had three RBIs on the day and Jordan Stephens was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Did You Notice?

A few of Alabama's SEC Champion soccer players supported the softball team

Alabama volleyball is getting in the Halloween spirit

Former Crimson Tide softball player Amanda Locke, now the coach at Birmingham Southern, was honored when her team took on Alabama

October 30, 1926: Fred Pickhard blocked two LSU punts, both of which were returned for touchdowns during Alabama's 24-0 shutout victory over the Tigers. All-American end Wu Winslett returned the first blocked kick 26 yards while Ben Enis picked up the second one on the 16-yard line. – Bryant Museum

October 30, 1995: J.K. Scott was born in Denver, Colo.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I felt like I would take the field with the general, he was that type of guy to me. If I lose, it's ‘Man, Coach Saban lost.' He's that type of guy. He comes into a room and everybody's silent. He demands respect. He still reminds me of that general.” – Former LSU defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey (2004-07)

