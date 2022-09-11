Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Grandparents Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer vs North Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's golf won the Rod Myers Invitational in Durham, North Carolina.
  • Football: No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19
  • Volleyball: Alabama 3, Arkansas State 1, 

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama men's golf won their first tournament of the season at the Rod Myers Invitational, and Canon Claycomb came home with individual medalist honors. 
  • Former men's basketball assistant John Brannan has reached a settlement with the University of Cincinnati. 
  • Alabama has more players on active NFL rosters for opening Sunday than any other school. Check out everything you need to know about Bama in the NFL on BamaCentral.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

September 11, 1913: William Monroe and Ida Kilgore Bryant of Moro Bottom, Ark., are the proud parents of a new son, Paul William. He would later be tagged with the nickname “Bear.”

September 11, 1995: Shaun Dion Hamilton was born in Montgomery, Ala.

September 11, 2010: Bobby Bowden, Joe Paterno and Nick Saban all meet on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium prior to the Crimson Tide’s 24-3 victory over Penn State.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"If not for Osama bin Laden, September 11 would only be remembered as Bear Bryant's birthday." — Actor and former Tennessee Sen. Fred Thompson on a "Law & Order" episode

We'll leave you with this...

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
