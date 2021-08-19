Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is …

National Potato Day

BamaCentral Headlines

• For Alabama Coaches of Olympic Sports, Recruiting Remains a Slippery Slope

• Oh Yeah! Kool-Aid Lands Deal With Kool-Aid

• 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL Tracker: Preseason Week 2

• How the Addition of Henry To'oto'o Helps Crimson Tide Linebacker Christian Harris

• Kendall Randolph, Demarco Hellams Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprains

• The Extra Point: This Year's NFL Top 100 Includes More Crimson Tide Players

• Photos: With Start of Fall Semester, Alabama Football Starts Fall Practice Routine

• Report: Alabama Football One Person Away From Full Vaccination

• Between AP Top 25, Coaches and FWAA-NFF Super 16, Alabama Unanimous Preseason No. 1

• All Things Bama Podcast: Reaction to Preseason Polls, Fall Camp Heats Up After First Scrimmage

• Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Hats Off to the Bear

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Jacksonville State at Alabama, 7 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

16 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Heading into the 2021 season, how many wins does Alabama coach Nick Saban have against ranked opponents?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 19, 1944: Steve Sloan was born in Austin, Tenn.

August 19, 1973: Basketball player Roy Rogers was born in Linden, Ala.

August 19, 1980: Former major league pitcher Lance Cormier was born in Lafayette, La.

August 19, 1986: Coach Ray Perkins announced that star linebacker Cornelius Bennett, hampered by a pulled hamstring, was doubtful for the season opener in the Kickoff Classic against Ohio State. Likely taking his place would be sophomore Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum

August 19, 1987: Brandon Deaderick was born Elizabethtown, Ky.

August 19, 2013: T.J. Yeldon appeared on the Sports Illustrated cover of the College Football Preview.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

August 19: “The first thing that I do is get a kicker and a punter. If the kicking game wasn’t important they would have called it armball.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …