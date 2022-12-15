Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Today is ... National Cupcake Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Little Rock, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

No games played on Wednesday.

Did you Notice?

Despite a six-point loss, former Alabama forward JaMychal Green finished with 15 points and five rebounds in the Golden State Warriors' 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Green went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field including a spot on 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

On Sunday, former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams caught a 41-yard touchdown — the first of his career. The 20.31 mph reached by Williams on the long score was the fastest speed of any WR in Week 14.

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is having a historical season.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.

December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This:

The Alabama women's basketball team made the most of its off day, volunteering at the West Alabama Food Bank.