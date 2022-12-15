Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Cupcake Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Little Rock, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

No games played on Wednesday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you Notice?

  • Despite a six-point loss, former Alabama forward JaMychal Green finished with 15 points and five rebounds in the Golden State Warriors' 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Green went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field including a spot on 3-for-3 from 3-point range.
  • On Sunday, former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams caught a 41-yard touchdown — the first of his career. The 20.31 mph reached by Williams on the long score was the fastest speed of any WR in Week 14.
  • Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is having a historical season.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.

December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This:

The Alabama women's basketball team made the most of its off day, volunteering at the West Alabama Food Bank.

Kicker Jack Martin
All Things Bama

Alabama specialist Jack Martin transfers to Houston

By Austin Hannon
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Week 15

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) drives past a defender in the Crimson Tide's 91-88 win over the Memphis Tigers on Dec. 13 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs Memphis

By Blake Byler
Charles Bediako vs Gonzaga
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs No. 15 Gonzaga

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart vs Kentucky
All Things Bama

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Coach of the Year

By Mason Smith
Media Guide for 1978 Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Ohio State
History

Alabama's Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 8, 1978 Alabama vs. Ohio State

By Christopher Walsh
Darius Miles vs Gonzaga
All Things Bama

Previewing Alabama vs Gonzaga: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
Byron Young celebrates at Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Alabama Places Four Players on AFCA All-America Teams

By Austin Hannon