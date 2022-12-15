Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 15, 2022
Today is ... National Cupcake Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Little Rock, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
No games played on Wednesday.
Did you Notice?
- Despite a six-point loss, former Alabama forward JaMychal Green finished with 15 points and five rebounds in the Golden State Warriors' 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Green went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field including a spot on 3-for-3 from 3-point range.
- On Sunday, former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams caught a 41-yard touchdown — the first of his career. The 20.31 mph reached by Williams on the long score was the fastest speed of any WR in Week 14.
- Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is having a historical season.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.
December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.
December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
We'll Leave You With This:
The Alabama women's basketball team made the most of its off day, volunteering at the West Alabama Food Bank.