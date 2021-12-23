Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is... National Re-Gifting Day 

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

• Shifting Mentalities: Alabama Football Adapts from Underdog to Business Trip

• All Things Bama Podcast: Assessing Alabama Basketball Ahead of Conference Play

• Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, line coach Doug Marrone test positive for COVID-19

• Crimson Tikes: Good Ole St. Nick

Read More

• Just A Minute: Alabama Athletics Quietly Made History This Week

• College Football Playoff Tightens COVID-19 Policies

• How Jahmyr Gibbs' Transfer Impacts Alabama's Running Back Room

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled. 

Did you notice? 

• Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts partnered with Diamond Kinetics to track her pitching throughout training. 

• Alabama third baseman Zane Denton shared a heartfelt message about his father on Perfect Game USA's podcast. 

• Joe Namath shared the details of his first contract in the NFL and Bear Bryant's advice to him on The Exchange. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History: 

December 23, 1926: Alabama's All-Southern conference center Gordon "Sherlock" Holmes was striken with an appendicitis in El Paso, Tex., while the team was en route to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl showdown with Stanford. Sophomore Babe Pearce was tabbed to fill in for Holmes, who told doctors he was going to catch the next train to Pasadena to be with the Crimson Tide.

December 23, 1991: Trevor Releford was born in Kansas City, Mo.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

 “I'll never forget going to the Rose Bowl. I remember everything about it. We were on the train and Coach [Frank] Thomas was talking to three coaches and Red Heard, the athletic director at LSU. Coach Thomas said, ‘Red, this is my best football player. This is the best player on my team.' Well, shoot, I could have gone right out the top. He was getting me ready. And I was, too. I would have gone out there and killed myself for Alabama that day." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this... 

The Blake Sims cover of ESPN Magazine was unveiled on Dec. 23, 2014.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 23, 2021

just now
Crimson Tikes: Ho Ho Hold On Now
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Lean On Me

just now
Eli Ricks at LSU
All Things Bama

Eli Ricks Already with Crimson Tide, Reveals New Number With New Team

3 hours ago
Lucy Tower, Foster Auditorium
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Alabama Athletics Quietly Made History This Week

9 hours ago
Jahmyr Gibbs
Recruiting

How Jahmyr Gibbs' Transfer Impacts Alabama's Running Back Room

10 hours ago
College Football Playoff logo
All Things Bama

College Football Playoff Tightens COVID-19 Policies

10 hours ago
Bill O'Brien, Alabama practice, October 18, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, line coach Doug Marrone test positive for COVID-19

12 hours ago
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Assessing Alabama Basketball Ahead of Conference Play

12 hours ago