Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Re-Gifting Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

• Shifting Mentalities: Alabama Football Adapts from Underdog to Business Trip

• All Things Bama Podcast: Assessing Alabama Basketball Ahead of Conference Play

• Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, line coach Doug Marrone test positive for COVID-19

• Crimson Tikes: Good Ole St. Nick

• Just A Minute: Alabama Athletics Quietly Made History This Week

• College Football Playoff Tightens COVID-19 Policies

• How Jahmyr Gibbs' Transfer Impacts Alabama's Running Back Room

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

• Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts partnered with Diamond Kinetics to track her pitching throughout training.

• Alabama third baseman Zane Denton shared a heartfelt message about his father on Perfect Game USA's podcast.

• Joe Namath shared the details of his first contract in the NFL and Bear Bryant's advice to him on The Exchange.

December 23, 1926: Alabama's All-Southern conference center Gordon "Sherlock" Holmes was striken with an appendicitis in El Paso, Tex., while the team was en route to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl showdown with Stanford. Sophomore Babe Pearce was tabbed to fill in for Holmes, who told doctors he was going to catch the next train to Pasadena to be with the Crimson Tide.

December 23, 1991: Trevor Releford was born in Kansas City, Mo.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I'll never forget going to the Rose Bowl. I remember everything about it. We were on the train and Coach [Frank] Thomas was talking to three coaches and Red Heard, the athletic director at LSU. Coach Thomas said, ‘Red, this is my best football player. This is the best player on my team.' Well, shoot, I could have gone right out the top. He was getting me ready. And I was, too. I would have gone out there and killed myself for Alabama that day." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...