Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 29, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Basketball: No. 8 Alabama 78, No. 21 Mississippi State 67

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama Women's Basketball guard Karly Weathers was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.
  • Former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The NFLPA will launch another investigation into the injury's handling — like it did earlier in the season.
  • Former Alabama guard Collin Sexton was making highlight reel plays on Wednesday night for the Utah Jazz. Utah was defeated 112-107 by the Golden State Warriors.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 29, 1982: The Paul W. “Bear” Bryant era officially came to a close as Alabama held off Illinois to win the Liberty Bowl, 21-15. Senior cornerback Jeremiah Castille picked off three passes while senior linebacker Robbie Jones nabbed one near the end of the game to help give Bryant his 323rd, and final, win. Fullback Craig Turner scored the last touchdown and Peter Kim recorded the final point of the Bryant years.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"He wasn't just a coach. He was the coach." – USC’s John McKay on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We'll Leave You With This:

For the second day in a row, head coach Nick Saban has done stretches with the team in its preparation for the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

