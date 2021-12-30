Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

• Slade Bolden joined Ryan Kelly as the Crimson Tide players who have won the Dan S. Petty Scholar Athlete-Award.

• Jalen Hurts shared his thoughts about his teammates and fellow former Crimson Tide player DeVonta Smith.

• Cam Robinson and Dylan Moses were added to the COVID list for the Jaguars.

Women's Basketball at No. 7/9 Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Listen, Live Stats

Men's Basketball: Alabama 73, Tennessee 68

December 30, 1937: At a Rose Bowl party, screen actor Humphrey Bogart fell into a conversation with a man from Alabama. "It's a funny thing about football," said Bogie. "Most everyone can tell you the name of the coach, but no one ever knows the name of the President of a University. Now, I know all about Frank Thomas being the Alabama coach, but I couldn't tell you for the life of me who the President of the University is." The visitor from Alabama responded, "I don't suppose many people could." The famous actor then introduces himself, "By the way, I'm Humphrey Bogart." The man from Alabama replies, "I'm Richard Foster." Bogie leaves and says, "Nice to meet you Mr. Foster." Mr. Foster just happened to be Dr. Foster, President of the University of Alabama. – Bryant Museum

Dec. 30, 1986: Ray Perkins and Hugh Culverhouse reached an agreement making Perkins the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a reported $3.5 million over five years.

"I can honestly say that I didn't come to the University of Alabama because I thought it would be easy. No, I came because I knew it would be hard." – Tommy Wilcox

