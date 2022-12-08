Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Crossword Solvers Day.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled for Wednesday.

Crimson Tide Results:

No results from Tuesday.

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale accepted his invitation to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl. 
  • Alabama baseball signed pitcher Beau Brailey from the state of Georgia. 
  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently leads the NFL in Pro-Bowl voting. 

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 8, 1952: Red Drew was selected as the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, edging Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd in a poll of the league mentors conducted by the Nashville Banner. – Bryant Museum

December 8, 1959: E.J. Junior was born in Salisbury, N.C.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“They’re much better than we were. I’ve never seen a coach be able to assemble the kind of talent that Saban has. Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant never had … he might have had one or two good players a year, that was about it, and everyone else was an okay college player. He didn’t put a whole lot of guys into the pros. But Saban sure has some talent. There’s probably six or seven guys on this year’s team alone who can go into the pros. Last year, he put in what, eight or so? It’s just unbelievable the kind of talent he has on that team. I’ve never seen anybody get those kinds of players.” – Pro Football Hall of Fame guard John Hannah in 2012.

