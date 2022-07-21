Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama track stars Kirani James and Champion Allison both advanced to the 400-meter world final.
  • Najee Harris was on the Rich Eisen Show.
  • Alabama football landed a pair of commits.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 21, 1921: Herb Hannah was born in Leoma, Tenn. Not only did he play for the Crimson Tide, but is the father of John and Charley Hannah.

July 21, 1965: At his annual summer media gathering, Paul “Bear” Bryant tells the writers his 1965 squad will be "average at best." Citing the fact the team returns only 18 lettermen and nine seniors, he notes the team has an eight-game conference schedule and there is little hope of repeating as SEC champions, much less national champions. Bryant did say there are a few players who have chances of being winners, including center Paul Crane, end Ray Perkins, and fullback Steve Bowman. – Bryant Museum

July 21, 1990: Defensive lineman Quinton Dial was born in Andalusia, Ala.

July 21, 1993: Offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio was born in 1993 in Cameroon, Africa.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It's a work in progress.” – Nick Saban on every team he’s coached.

