Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is …

National Fudge Day.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

79 days

Did You Notice?

June 16, 1953: General Motors announced it will sponsor 11 complete football games on 82 NBC stations during the '53 season, including the October 17 Alabama-Tennessee game from Legion Field in Birmingham. University alumnus Mel Allen and Tennessee graduate Lindsey Nelson would be the announcers for the contest.

June 16, 1996: On the same day that legendary sportscaster Mel Allen (known as the “Voice of the Yankees”) died in Greenwich, Connecticut, future Alabama linebacker Christian Miller was born in Columbia, South Carolina.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I was in the right place at the right time.” — Mel Allen, who not only graduated from the University of Alabama, but from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1937.

The University of Alabama Libraries University of Alabama libraries Special to BamaCentral

We’ll leave you with this …