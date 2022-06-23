Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

June 23, 1965: The first book published about legendary Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went on sale. “Winning Isn't Everything,” was written by Birmingham News sports editor Benny Marshall, who had covered Bryant since the day he was hired in Houston back in 1958. — Bryant Museum

"They play like it is a sin to give up a point." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when talking about his defense prior the 1962 Sugar Bowl.

Tuscaloosa, Ala., native David Robertson took his first major-league at-bat. Unfortunately, it ended in a strikeout.