Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ...

National Hydration Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

72 days

Did You Notice?

justin-thomas-usopen
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 23, 1965: The first book published about legendary Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went on sale. “Winning Isn't Everything,” was written by Birmingham News sports editor Benny Marshall, who had covered Bryant since the day he was hired in Houston back in 1958. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"They play like it is a sin to give up a point." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when talking about his defense prior the 1962 Sugar Bowl.

We'll leave you with this...

Tuscaloosa, Ala., native David Robertson took his first major-league at-bat. Unfortunately, it ended in a strikeout.

