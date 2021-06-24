Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... National Bomb Pop Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton took a trip down memory lane to revisit Alabama's game against Minnesota, where the Crimson Tide only had three players on the floor late in the second half:
  • Alabama women's basketball landed a new graduate transfer in Jada Rice:
  • Former Alabama football standout Quinnen Williams took in a New York Yankees game:
  • Former Alabama defensive back Taylor Morton discusses his new book “Finding Purpose Through the Pain: Lessons Learned Through Losing Our Son" with Sports Spectrum:
  • In case you missed it, UAB hired Samford's Casey Dunn to lead its baseball program. Dunn led the Bulldogs to three NCAA tournament appearances in 17 seasons.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

72 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 24, 2019: The oldest living Crimson Tide football letterman, Don Salls, turned 100.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I was cutting out, off the tackle, and I cut left instead of cutting right. [Coach Frank Thomas] hollered, ‘Salls! That may be the way they do it in New York, but you’re in Tuscaloosa now!’ I was tickled to death to know that he knew my name and knew where I was from. I just grinned all over and went back to the scrimmage and kept on going. That’s the only thing Coach Thomas ever said to me.” — Don Salls on his favorite Crimson Tide memory besides winning the national championship

We'll leave you with this...

Don Salls
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Former Alabama standouts Julio Jones and Derrick Henry are now teammates with the Titans
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Derrick Henry Happy to Have Julio Jones as a Teammate

Ben Hess
All Things Bama

Highly-Touted 2021 Pitching Prospect Ben Hess Commits to Alabama Baseball

Crimson Corner
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: The Stakes of Alabama Basketball's NBA Draft Decisions

687BF541-307B-44DD-B789-482B7CCEE885
Recruiting

UA Basketball Legacy Earns Football Offer

Henry To'o To'o
The 4-1-1

Alabama Football 2021 Transfer Tracker

baylor
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Set to Host Baylor in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

walternolen
Recruiting

Elite 2022 DL Walter Nolen Visiting Alabama