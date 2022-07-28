Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 28, 2022

Welcome to BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home to all things Crimson Tide!

• Active Crimson Tide swimmer Rhyan White won the silver medal in the 200-meter backstroke at the national championships in Irvine, Calif. She finished in 2:07.51.

July 28, 1961: Speaking at a Madison County Alumni meeting, Paul Bryant said he was "praying all the optimistic predictions about the '61 team are accurate. We did not beat but two teams soundly in '60. We could have easily lost five more games that somehow we won. We just lack having enough great players to be where we want to be." At least one magazine, Playboy, picked the Crimson Tide to finish as high as No. 2 in the nation. — Bryant Museum

July 28, 1977: Chris Samuels, the first Crimson Tide player to win the Outland Trophy in 1999, was born in Mobile.

July 28, 1984: DeMeco Ryans was born in Bessemer, Ala.

July 28, 1999: Christian Barmore was born in Philadelphia.

"He was like a rock star. People were throwing babies at him."

— former Vanderbilt coach James Franklin on walking in with Nick Saban at SEC Media Days in 2011.

