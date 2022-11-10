Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Vanilla Cupcake Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama at Tulane, New Orleans, La., 6 p.m. CT, Live VideoLive AudioLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Did You Notice?

  • The New Orleans Saints signed former Alabama running back Derrick Gore to their practice squad. 
  • After being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, former Alabama outside linebacker Ryan Anderson cleared waivers and is now a free agent. 
  • Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson was named a permanent team captain, the 10th this season from Alabama. 

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 10, 1922: The largest crowd ever to see Alabama play in Tuscaloosa, 8,000 strong, turned out to watch the Thin Red Line roll to a 47-3 win over LSU. Stumpy Bartlett was the star for Alabama, scoring three touchdowns and passing 35 yards to Al Clemens for another. Freshman Pooley Hubert scored a touchdown on a 65-yard interception return. -- Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"We've got bragging rights now. I don't have to say anything, but if I want to I can." — Former Alabama All-American and Tuscaloosa native Sylvester Croom after his Mississippi State team defeated the Crimson Tide in 2007.

