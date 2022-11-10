Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Today is ... National Vanilla Cupcake Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Women's Basketball: Alabama at Tulane, New Orleans, La., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Did You Notice?
- The New Orleans Saints signed former Alabama running back Derrick Gore to their practice squad.
- After being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, former Alabama outside linebacker Ryan Anderson cleared waivers and is now a free agent.
- Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson was named a permanent team captain, the 10th this season from Alabama.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History
November 10, 1922: The largest crowd ever to see Alabama play in Tuscaloosa, 8,000 strong, turned out to watch the Thin Red Line roll to a 47-3 win over LSU. Stumpy Bartlett was the star for Alabama, scoring three touchdowns and passing 35 yards to Al Clemens for another. Freshman Pooley Hubert scored a touchdown on a 65-yard interception return. -- Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"We've got bragging rights now. I don't have to say anything, but if I want to I can." — Former Alabama All-American and Tuscaloosa native Sylvester Croom after his Mississippi State team defeated the Crimson Tide in 2007.