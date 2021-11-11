Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Today is ... Veterans Day

• Alabama class of 2022 linebacker commit Shawn Murphy was named first team all-district, and he won defensive player of the year in his district in Virginia for his effort throughout his senior season.

• Xavier McKinney won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Raiders on Sunday.

• Alabama 2022 wide receiver commit Kobe Prentice released his senior season highlights, posting well over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns for Calera High School.

November 11, 1892: Alabama played its first football game. E.B. Beaumont's team defeated a squad comprised of Birmingham High School students 56-0.

"We did a good job of staying together, being one and staying cool and calm. We did enough." — Jalen Hurts after his 26-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the final seconds of a 31-24 victory at Mississippi State on this date in 2017.

