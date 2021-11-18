Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ...

Mickey Mouse Birthday

BamaCentral Headlines

• Nick Saban Not Pleased with Effort from Players in Practice

• Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday of Arkansas Week

• Success for Rest of Alabama's Season Could Come Down to Defense

• Second Half Effort Propels Alabama Women's Basketball Past Southern Miss, 86-54

• Just A Minute: Is this Another Bad College Football Playoff Committee?

• All Things Bama Podcast: Assessing Alabama Basketball’s Hot Start and College Football Playoff Scenarios

• 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2

• 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 11

• The Extra Point: Added Pressure With Patriots Doesn't Appear to Faze Mac Jones

• What Nick Saban, Sam Pittman Had to Say About the Other Team's Starting Quarterback

• Uncommitted 2022 Offensive Targets for Alabama Football

• Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Named Bronko Nagurski Award Finalist

• Alabama Tackle Evan Neal Named Semifinalist for Outland Trophy

• Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Boarding House to Football

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Swimming and diving: Tennessee Invitational, all day

• Soccer: BNCAA Tournament, BYU vs. Alabama, Charlottesville, Va., 3 p.m. CT, ACCNX, Live Video, Live Stats

• Volleyball: Alabama at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Women's basketball: Alabama 86, Southern Miss 54

Did You Notice?

• Former Crimson Tide women’s basketball player Leah Drury made her SEC Network debut as the game analyst for Southern Miss at Alabama.

• Michigan State is reportedly preparing to make former Nick Saban assistant Mel Tucker one of the highest-paid coaches in the country with a 10-year, $95 million extension.

• Alabama cross country had six named to this year’s NCAA All-South Region Team. Victor Kiprop, Eliud Kipsang and Hillary Cheruiyot earned the recognition for the men’s team after leading the Crimson Tide to a second-place finish at the NCAA South Regional Championships. Mercy Chelangat, Flomena Asekol and Esther Gitahi earned the regional honor for the women after pacing UA to a third-place team finish in last Friday’s race. The Tide went on to earn an at-large bid to this week’s NCAA Championships.

• The NCAA approved Women's Basketball Tournament expansion from 64 to 68 teams. Among the early reactions:

• We're not sure what to make of this ...

November 18, 1919: Students and the football team were enthusiastic about a proposed game between Alabama and Auburn to be played December 6 in Birmingham. Champ Pickens, who annually awarded a trophy to the best team in the Southern Conference, said the game will be played December 6 if Auburn agrees to play. However, Xen Scott correctly predicted Auburn would not agree to the game. Alabama's squad was led by All-Southern Conference players right guard Ike Rogers, left half Mulley Lenoir, and right half Riggs Stephenson.

November 18, 1961: Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant admitted publicly for the first time that the Rose Bowl had made overtures to the Crimson Tide about playing in its January 1 bowl. The bowl has had a tie with the Big 10 and Pac 8 Conferences since 1946; however, there was speculation that the bowl would like to invite Alabama.

November 18, 2006: Although he didn’t know it at the time, Mike Shula coached his last game at Alabama, a 22-15 loss to No. 15 Auburn. The Tigers won their fifth straight Iron Bowl for the first time since 1958, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first year with the Crimson Tide. Alabama outgained Auburn 364-261, but also had three fumbles and an interception.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I haven't even thought about all that stuff." — Mike Shula when asked about his job security after losing to Auburn for a fourth-straight time on this date in 2006.

We’ll leave you with this …