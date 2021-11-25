Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Thanksgiving Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's basketball: Alabama vs Iona, ESPN Invitational, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Women's basketball: Alabama 55, Mercer 48

Did you notice?

• Mac Jones shared his thoughts on pie, and what Thanksgiving means to him.

• Kareem Jackson leads all safeties in NFL Pro Bowl voting, and Trevon Diggs is fifth in total votes.

• Javion Cohen inked an NIL deal with Team Paper, promoting exclusive player content.

November 25, 1925: After leading Alabama to an undefeated regular season, quarterback Pooley Hubert was named the MVP of the Southern Conference.

November 25, 1998: Jahvon Quinerly was born in Hackensack, N.J.

November 25, 2017: Even though Alabama had to play the final 10 minutes with just three players, Collin Sexton scored 40 points and kept the game close during a 89-84 loss to No. 14 Minnesota at the Barclays Center Classic in New York. When a near-brawl broke out in the game, numerous Alabama players left the bench and were automatically ejected.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Sure I’d love to beat Notre Dame, don’t get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...