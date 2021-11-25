Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... Thanksgiving Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

• Nick Saban Calls out Self-Absorbed Fans, Encourages Gratitude on this Thanksgiving Week

• All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Week and Previewing Alabama Basketball at the ESPN Events Invitational

• What Nick Saban Said on Wednesday of Iron Bowl Week

• Alabama Football Injury Updates Heading into the Iron Bowl

• 5 Reasons Why Bryce Young Should be Leading the Heisman Race, Yet None of Them Will Help the Alabama QB Win

• Possible Flip Candidates for Alabama's 2022 Class

• For Alabama Basketball, J.D. Davison is Heating Up at Just the Right Time

• Crimson Tikes: Realignment 

• Jalen Hurts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 12

• Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Auburn Running Back Shaun Shivers

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's basketball: Alabama vs Iona, ESPN Invitational, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live VideoLive AudioLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Women's basketball: Alabama 55, Mercer 48

Did you notice? 

• Mac Jones shared his thoughts on pie, and what Thanksgiving means to him. 

• Kareem Jackson leads all safeties in NFL Pro Bowl voting, and Trevon Diggs is fifth in total votes. 

• Javion Cohen inked an NIL deal with Team Paper, promoting exclusive player content. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History: 

November 25, 1925: After leading Alabama to an undefeated regular season, quarterback Pooley Hubert was named the MVP of the Southern Conference.

November 25, 1998: Jahvon Quinerly was born in Hackensack, N.J.

November 25, 2017: Even though Alabama had to play the final 10 minutes with just three players, Collin Sexton scored 40 points and kept the game close during a 89-84 loss to No. 14 Minnesota at the Barclays Center Classic in New York. When a near-brawl broke out in the game, numerous Alabama players left the bench and were automatically ejected.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

“Sure I’d love to beat Notre Dame, don’t get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

AJ McCarron on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Nov. 25, 2013
Member Exclusive