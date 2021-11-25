Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 25, 2021
Today is ... Thanksgiving Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page.
BamaCentral Headlines
• Nick Saban Calls out Self-Absorbed Fans, Encourages Gratitude on this Thanksgiving Week
• All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Week and Previewing Alabama Basketball at the ESPN Events Invitational
• What Nick Saban Said on Wednesday of Iron Bowl Week
• Alabama Football Injury Updates Heading into the Iron Bowl
• 5 Reasons Why Bryce Young Should be Leading the Heisman Race, Yet None of Them Will Help the Alabama QB Win
• Possible Flip Candidates for Alabama's 2022 Class
• For Alabama Basketball, J.D. Davison is Heating Up at Just the Right Time
Read More
• Jalen Hurts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
• 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 12
• Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Auburn Running Back Shaun Shivers
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Men's basketball: Alabama vs Iona, ESPN Invitational, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Women's basketball: Alabama 55, Mercer 48
Did you notice?
• Mac Jones shared his thoughts on pie, and what Thanksgiving means to him.
• Kareem Jackson leads all safeties in NFL Pro Bowl voting, and Trevon Diggs is fifth in total votes.
• Javion Cohen inked an NIL deal with Team Paper, promoting exclusive player content.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
November 25, 1925: After leading Alabama to an undefeated regular season, quarterback Pooley Hubert was named the MVP of the Southern Conference.
November 25, 1998: Jahvon Quinerly was born in Hackensack, N.J.
November 25, 2017: Even though Alabama had to play the final 10 minutes with just three players, Collin Sexton scored 40 points and kept the game close during a 89-84 loss to No. 14 Minnesota at the Barclays Center Classic in New York. When a near-brawl broke out in the game, numerous Alabama players left the bench and were automatically ejected.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Sure I’d love to beat Notre Dame, don’t get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant