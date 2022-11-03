Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Today is ... World Jellyfish Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis: at ITA Fall National Championships

Men's Tennis: at ITA Fall National Championships

Soccer: vs 5th seed Vanderbilt; SEC Tournament; Pensacola, Fla., 5 p.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Alabama defeated Texas A&M 3-1 on the road in College Station for its second SEC win of the season, moving to 2-9 in the conference and 8-15 overall. The Aggies won the first set 25-22, but Alabama won the next three sets with scores of 26-24, 25-23 and 25-20, respectively.

Did you Notice?

Former Alabama running back Derrick Gore worked out with the Indianapolis Colts.

Alabama Track & Field had 7 first team All-SEC runners selected, and an additional two All-SEC freshmen selected as well.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones missed a fourth straight game with a hyperextended knee.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 3, 1945: Harry Gilmer rushed for 216 yards on six carries and completed two of two passes for 50 more in Alabama's 60-19 rout of Kentucky. Gilmer scored on carries of 59 and 95 yards while Gordon Pettus had a 78-yard touchdown and Shorty Robertson a 51-yard score. Alabama had 572 yards rushing yards in the game, which was played in Louisville. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I told the players before the game that we haven't been tested with hard. Hard kind of defines you. We didn't play a great game out there. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds but you can't argue with the fight the players fought with." — Nick Saban after Alabama’s 24-10 victory over LSU in 2017.

