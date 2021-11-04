Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

• Women's Basketball vs. Alabama-Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 6 p.m. CT Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Alabama volleyball came up short in Starkville, falling to Mississippi State in three sets 25-15, 25-21, 25-19. Laila Smith and Kendyl Reaugh led the Crimson Tide in kills with eight each. Alabama had won seven straight matches over Mississippi State before Wednesday's match.

Did you notice?

• Josh Primo was recalled from his G League assignment, and the rookie is once again available on the Spurs roster.

• Collin Sexton helped lead the Cavaliers to a win over the Trail Blazers with 21 points, and Cleveland is now has a 5-4 record to start the season.

• Herb Jones has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion against the Suns on Tuesday night. There is no timetable for his return-to-participation process.

• Loudmilla Bencheikh and Anne Marie Hiser will represent Alabama women's tennis at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championships beginning Thursday in San Diego, Calif. The duo is the Crimson Tide's first doubles team to compete at the fall national event since 2016. Meanwhile, Juan Martin and Filip Planinsek will be in the's men's field, while the rest of the men's team will be at the UCF Invite.

November 4, 1922: In a milestone win for Southern football, Alabama traveled to Philadelphia and jolted the sports world with a 9-7 win over Pennsylvania. Xen C. Scott's Crimson Tide used a second quarter field goal by Bull Wesley and a fourth quarter fumble recovery in the end zone to pull off the upset of the Quakers. Tide back Pooley Hubert fumbled into the Penn end zone only to have teammate Shorty Propst recover for the game winner. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Every week when we play a different team they’re going to say ‘This is going to be the first test for Alabama.’ And then we go out and we play well, we execute well and we end up winning the games. And then after the game, they’re like, ‘Oh they still haven’t played somebody.'” — running back Damien Harris before No. 1 Alabama won at No. 3 LSU 29-0.

Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball team surprised Kingston Pettway, son of assistant coach Antoine Pettway, outside of Coleman Coliseum for his birthday.