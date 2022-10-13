Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Train Your Brain Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Women's Tennis: ITA Southern Regional Championships, Baton Rouge, LA

Crimson Tide Results

  • Volleyball: Alabama defeated Missouri at home in Foster Auditorium for the team's first SEC win of the season. Alabama won in three sets (25-21, 29-27, 25-10).
  • Softball: Alabama 6, Jacksonville State 6

  • Former Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher worked out for the Denver Broncos. 
  • Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. inked a new NIL deal with Dr Teal's epsom salt.  
  • Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was reported to be moving noticeably better in practice and has a chance to play on Sunday for the first time since injuring his ankle in week 3. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 13, 1965: Alabama's 188-pound linebacker Tim Bates was chosen as the SEC Lineman of the Week for his play in the 22-7 win over Vanderbilt. A senior from Tarrant, Bates was credited with 16 tackles and led a defensive charge that limited the Commodores to 150 yards in total offense.

October 13, 2012: Coming off a bye, rested running backs Eddie Lacy and T.J. Yeldon both had 100-yard rushing days and combined to score five touchdowns as Alabama beat Missouri 42-10 in a rain-filled, lightning-delayed game. The Crimson Tide outgained the home team 533-129, with the Tigers finishing with just 3 rushing yards. It was the first SEC meeting between the schools and first between head coaches who were former Kent State teammates, Nick Saban and Gary Pinkel.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"That is maybe the best team I have ever seen," – Former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel after losing to Alabama in 2012, 42-10.

