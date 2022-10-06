Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Coaches Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, N.C.
  • Men's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships, Tulsa, Okla.
  • Soccer vs No. 20 Ole Miss, 7 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Crimson Tide Results

  • Women's Tennis: Petra Sedlackova lost her round of 32 qualifying match in three sets. Loudmilla Bencheikh fell in the qualifying consolation round.
  • Men's Tennis: Filip Planisek fell in the opening round of he singles main draw. Planisek and German Samofalov competed in a doubles match and fell in three sets.

Did you notice?

  • Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned to practice after suffering a gunshot wound in a robbery attempt before the season began. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Robinson took 8-10 reps at practice and added a few reps with the scout team.
  • Patriots quarterback Mac Jones also returned to practice after suffering an ankle injury two weeks ago.
  • Alabama softball hired Adam Arbour as the program's first ever Coordinator of Player Development.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 6, 1986: Hall of Fame coach Wallace Wade died at the age of 94 at his Durham, N.C. home. Wade led Alabama’s first three national championships while compiling a 61-13-3 record and .813 winning percentage from 1923-30.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Nobody ever got backslapped into winning anything.” – Wallace Wade

We'll Leave You With This...

