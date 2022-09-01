Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... World Letter Writing Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track & Field, Cross Country: at Lion Opener; Florence, Ala.; Women - 5 pm / Men - 5:45 pm

Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener

2 days.

Did you Notice?

  • Former Alabama OT and first-round pick Alex Leatherwood was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears after being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. 
  • The Indianapolis Colts signed former Alabama DB Tony Brown to its practice squad. 
  • The Baltimore Ravens signed RB Kenyan Drake after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

September 1, 1904: Johnny Mack Brown was born in Dothan, Ala.

September 1, 1953: NBC officials converged on Birmingham to meet with university and city officials about the television “extravaganza” between Alabama and Tennessee scheduled for Oct. 17 at Legion Field. NBC reported that 30 million people were expected to watch the game and it would cost the network an incredible $350,000, including $100,000 to the SEC Office to be divided among its 12 members.

September 1, 2007: Redshirt freshman running back Terry Grant ushered in the Nick Saban era by scoring a 47-yard touchdown on the Crimson Tide's first play from scrimmage against Western Carolina. The debut for the coach resulted in a 52-6 victory.

September 1, 2008: Nick Saban appeared on the cover of Forbes with the headline “Sports’ Most Powerful Coach.”

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“My thing with the team was it’s not who you play, but how you play.” – Nick Saban after notching his first win at Alabama in 2007. 

We'll Leave You With This ...

