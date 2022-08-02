Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

32 days

Did You Notice?

  • JaMychal Green signed with the Golden State Warriors:
  • Tua Tagovailoa continued his preseason practices with the Miami Dolphins, which included threading the needle:
  • And Class of 2025 point guard Jasper Johnson made a visit to Tuscaloosa:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 2, 1985: At the SEC's first kickoff function in Birmingham, replacing the old Skywriter's Tour, Crimson Tide center Wes Neighbors predicted Alabama will be vastly improved over the previous year's disappointing 5-6 finish. It was the Crimson Tide’s first losing season since 1957. "We're tired of making excuses," he said. "It's payback time for Alabama." Neighbors was joined by Coach Ray Perkins and teammate Kerry Goode. – Bryant Museum

August 2, 2008: John Mark Stallings, son of former University of Alabama head football coach Gene Stallings, died. John Mark, who was born with Down's syndrome and suffered from health problems related to a congenital heart defect, was 46.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“To my brothers: This is the moment you’ve been working for since you got that first letter postmarked Tuscaloosa in your mailbox. Remember the excitement you felt that day. You’re doing it, man. You’re here.

“I would give anything to be able to take the field with my brothers one more time. So when you go out there put every bit of yourself into every single play.

“Every single play.

“You never know when it might be your last.

“Roll Tide!” – Former defensive back Eddie Jackson, a quote on the wall inside the Crimson Tide football facility

