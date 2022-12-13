Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Today is ... National Cocoa Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Men's Basketball: No. 8 Alabama vs Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
No games played on Monday.
Did you Notice?
- Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones went 24-for-35 with 235 yards in the New England Patriots' 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
- Alabama forward Noah Clowney was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive time.
- Former Alabama women's golfer Polly Mack earned her LPGA Tour card after finishing 15th at the LPGA Q-Series. Mack has been on the Epson Tour since May, recording two top-10 finishes.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 13, 1969: Wilbur Jackson, a running back from Ozark, and Bo Mathews, a back from Huntsville, became the first two black football players to sign with Alabama. Both signed SEC letters of intent. – Bryant Museum
December 13, 1989: Courtney Upshaw was born in Eufala, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"To me it's kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doo-doo." – Nick Saban’s reaction to an NCAA rule capping the number of headsets that could be worn on the sidelines
We'll Leave You With This:
On Friday afternoon, the the 12th annual Nick's Kids Teacher Excellence Awards Luncheon honored 50 educators in Tuscaloosa County. Newly-elected United States Senator Katie Britt and Terry Saban were speakers at the event.