Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Today is ... National Cocoa Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

• Newsletter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's Basketball: No. 8 Alabama vs Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

No games played on Monday.

Did you Notice?

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones went 24-for-35 with 235 yards in the New England Patriots' 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Alabama forward Noah Clowney was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive time.

Former Alabama women's golfer Polly Mack earned her LPGA Tour card after finishing 15th at the LPGA Q-Series. Mack has been on the Epson Tour since May, recording two top-10 finishes.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 13, 1969: Wilbur Jackson, a running back from Ozark, and Bo Mathews, a back from Huntsville, became the first two black football players to sign with Alabama. Both signed SEC letters of intent. – Bryant Museum

December 13, 1989: Courtney Upshaw was born in Eufala, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"To me it's kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doo-doo." – Nick Saban’s reaction to an NCAA rule capping the number of headsets that could be worn on the sidelines

We'll Leave You With This:

On Friday afternoon, the the 12th annual Nick's Kids Teacher Excellence Awards Luncheon honored 50 educators in Tuscaloosa County. Newly-elected United States Senator Katie Britt and Terry Saban were speakers at the event.