Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is … National Fruitcake Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No results from Monday.

Did You Notice?

  • Kira Lewis Jr. finished with 7 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 113-93 win over the Indiana Pacers:
  • Collin Sexton finished with 13 points in the Utah Jazz's 126-122 loss to the San Antonio Spurs:
  • And Jaylen Waddle was pretty darn fast for the Miami Dolphins:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 27, 1941: Alabama’s coaches met with reporters the day before leaving for the Cotton Bowl, where the Crimson Tide will meet SWC champion Texas A&M. Coach Frank Thomas called senior Holt Rast "The best all-around end in Alabama football history,” and assistant coach Red Drew added, "He's the best defensive end I've ever seen.” Playing in a bowl outside of the Rose Bowl for the first time, Alabama went on to win 29-21.

December 27, 1984: Le’Ron McClain was born in Fort Wayne, Ind.

December 27, 2001: Two plays after Waine Bacon blocked a punt, Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Terry Jones Jr. with 4:44 left as Alabama pulled out a 14-13 victory over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl. The Cyclones missed two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and three overall.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Mama told me to never wear a hat indoors.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he didn’t wear his houndstooth hat at the Sugar Bowl

Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 1

By Austin Hannon
It's Time for Alabama Fans to get over CFP Disappointment: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Arrives in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Basketball Moves Up One Spot in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Polls

By Joey Blackwell
Kristy Curry: 10 Years in Tuscaloosa

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 26, 2022

By Christopher Walsh
Reports Indicate Bill O’Brien Could Return To Patriots

By Christopher Walsh
How to Watch the Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State

By Christopher Walsh