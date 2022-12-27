Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Today is … National Fruitcake Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No results from Monday.

Did You Notice?

Kira Lewis Jr. finished with 7 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 113-93 win over the Indiana Pacers:

Collin Sexton finished with 13 points in the Utah Jazz's 126-122 loss to the San Antonio Spurs:

And Jaylen Waddle was pretty darn fast for the Miami Dolphins:

December 27, 1941: Alabama’s coaches met with reporters the day before leaving for the Cotton Bowl, where the Crimson Tide will meet SWC champion Texas A&M. Coach Frank Thomas called senior Holt Rast "The best all-around end in Alabama football history,” and assistant coach Red Drew added, "He's the best defensive end I've ever seen.” Playing in a bowl outside of the Rose Bowl for the first time, Alabama went on to win 29-21.

December 27, 1984: Le’Ron McClain was born in Fort Wayne, Ind.

December 27, 2001: Two plays after Waine Bacon blocked a punt, Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Terry Jones Jr. with 4:44 left as Alabama pulled out a 14-13 victory over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl. The Cyclones missed two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and three overall.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Mama told me to never wear a hat indoors.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he didn’t wear his houndstooth hat at the Sugar Bowl

