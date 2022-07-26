Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Aunt and Uncle's Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

39 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama basketball assistants Bryan Hodgson and Adam Bauman are working with The Basketball Tournament team Blue Collar U, comprised of Buffalo alums, where Hodgson and Bauman previously worked. The team plans to donate a portion of their winnings to Coaching Love Inc., a non-profit started by Hodgson to help at-risk youth, particularly those in the foster care system, through sports.
  • Former Alabama football player and current Bradley Bozeman and former women's basketball player Nikki Hegstetter Bozeman are having a baby boy. 
  • Alabama's opening round matchup of the Phil Knight Invitational was revealed. The Crimson Tide will take on Michigan State on Thanksgiving night. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 26, 1988: Running back Bobby Humphrey and linebacker Derrick Thomas represented Alabama at the annual Southeastern Conference Football Kickoff in Birmingham. One story that got attention was Thomas telling about his uncle taking him to the Mike Tyson-Michael Dokes heavyweight championship fight in Las Vegas. "It was a lot of fun for 90 seconds," Thomas said. That's how long it took for Tyson to knock out his opponent. — Bryant Museum

July 26, 1919: Jimmy Nelson, who was a back for the Crimson Tide, was born in Live Oak, Fla.

July 26, 1955: Charley Hannah was born in Canton, Ga.

July 26, 1990: Jalston Fowler was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Looks like Alabama to me.” —Steve Spurrier when asked at 2019 SEC Media Days about the state of college football

We’ll leave you with this …

