Crimson TideCrimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Roll Call: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Today is... Fat Tuesday
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
- The Extra Point: Taking a Look at Alabama's Christian Harris and Phidarian Mathis at the NFL Combine
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Baseball: Alabama vs. Tennessee-Martin, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Listen
- Men's Golf: Cabo Collegiate, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
- Women's Golf: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head Island, S.C., ALL DAY, Golf Channel
Crimson Tide Results
• Thomas Ponder was in fourth place heading into the final round of Cabo Collegiate. The Crimson Tide men's golf team shot 2-under par 282 during Monday’s second round, and was in 13th overall after 36 holes
• Women's golf was in third place after the first round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. Alabama’s lineup featured four players in the top 25 after the first 18 holes
Did you notice?
- Emil Ekiyor netted a NIL deal with a nonprofit.
- Ga'Quincy McKinstry partnered with Macy's & Armani Beauty to promote their fragrance line.
- Alabama commit Elliot Washington II will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend.
- The Athletic delved into why Paul Tyson transferred to Arizona State
- The SEC is going all digital for ticketing in the women’s basketball tournament.
Did you see?
Alabama Basketball vs South Carolina
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
March 1, 1952: With Bobby Marlow out with an injury, Crimson Tide coach Red Drew said he had been impressed with Corky Tharp, Bobby Luna, Bob Conway and Clell Hobson during spring drills. Drew also noted that center Ralph Carrigan had excelled during the spring.
March 1, 1981: Crimson Tide cheerleader Susan Ingram appeared on the cover of Alabama Monthly.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“Having grown up in collegiate athletics my entire life, you just looked at Alabama as the pinnacle.” – Greg Byrne