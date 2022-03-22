Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Headlines

• Bryce Young Ready to Turn the Page Following Alabama's National Championship Game Defeat

• Scenes from Alabama Football Practice as Crimson Tide Returns From Spring Break

• Alabama Basketball Forward Alex Tchikou Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

• Alabama Forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

• Alabama Basketball's Season was Nothing Short of a Wild Roller Coaster

• BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Was this a Successful Season for Alabama Basketball?

• Alabama Avenges Regular-Season Loss to Tulane; Advances in WNIT

• Zane Denton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

• The Extra Point: Recapping Alabama Baseball's Series with No. 9 Florida

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Men's Golf at Linger Longer Invitational, all day, Live scoring

• Baseball at UAB rescheduled for Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Crimson Tide Results

• WNIT: Alabama 81, Tulane 77

• Men's golf: Alabama shot even par in Monday’s second round of the Linger Longer Invitational to move up two spots on the leaderboard into a tie for seventh place at 5-over par 581 (293-288) after 36 holes of tournament play. Thomas Ponder fired off a 4-under par 68 to lead the Crimson Tide’s lineup. Overall, he's tied for 16th at 2-under par 142 (74-68).

Did You Notice?

• Former Alabama punter JK Scott has a new NFL home, the Los Angeles Chargers (and we dare anyone to look at the following photo and try to keep the song "Come On Get Happy" by The Partridge Family out of their heads ... good luck with that).

• Herb Jones got ejected for the following tonight. New Orleans ended up losing to Charlotte, 106-103.

• On3 reported that former Alabama wide receiver Kevin Norwood is expected to be hired by Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. He had been a quality control assistant for Billy Napier at Louisiana.

• Following the women's strong showing at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships, the men get their turn beginning Wednesday in Atlanta. The men's team recently finished second at the SEC Championships, and qualified six swimmers and divers and five relays for the NCAA meet (see video).

March 22, 1942: Assistant coach Ed Hickerson, a regular for the Crimson Tide from 1938-40, was commissioned in the Navy. Hickerson had been hired by Frank Thomas as an assistant coach last August.

March 22, 1989: James Carpenter was born in Augusta, Ga.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“We had NFL practices, he kind of ran an NFL program there. As far as the meetings, we were in there all-day learning. Being up early, taking care of business, you have to be responsible. Coach Saban always teaches you to be accountable for your own actions. If you are late you get punished, here you get fined.” – Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones (2008-10)

