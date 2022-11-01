Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Today is ... National Cinnamon Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama vs Mississippi State (SEC Tournament), Pensacola, Fla., 5 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats, Preview

Crimson Tide Results

Did you Notice?

Sasha Pickard was named to the College Soccer News Team of the Week:

Happy belated birthday to Head Volleyball Coach Rashinda Reed:

Amari Cooper made a pair of great plays in the Browns Monday Night win over the Bengals:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 1, 1986: Bobby Humphrey set an SEC record by rushing for 284 yards on 30 carries in a league game, during a 38-3 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. His 300-all purpose yards set a Crimson Tide single game record as well.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass." — Nick Saban on this day in 2018 when asked what he’ll elect to do if the Crimson Tide wins the coin toss for No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU

We'll Leave You With This: