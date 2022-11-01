Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Cinnamon Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule 

Crimson Tide Results

  • No results from Monday.

Did you Notice?

  • Sasha Pickard was named to the College Soccer News Team of the Week:
  • Happy belated birthday to Head Volleyball Coach Rashinda Reed:
  • Amari Cooper made a pair of great plays in the Browns Monday Night win over the Bengals:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 1, 1986: Bobby Humphrey set an SEC record by rushing for 284 yards on 30 carries in a league game, during a 38-3 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. His 300-all purpose yards set a Crimson Tide single game record as well.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass." — Nick Saban on this day in 2018 when asked what he’ll elect to do if the Crimson Tide wins the coin toss for No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU

Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 8: Derrick Henry Leads the Crimson Tide Products

By Hunter De Siver
Will Anderson Jr., Byron Young, Alabama practice - October 31, 2022
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of LSU Week

By Joey Blackwell
DeVonta Smith
All Things Bama

Since 2007, Alabama vs. LSU Has Been College Football's Best Matchup: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart vs Kentucky
All Things Bama

How To Watch: Alabama Soccer vs Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament

By Mason Smith
Tiger Stadium, LSU
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Can Alabama Handle the Atmosphere in Death Valley?

By Clay Miller
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) leaves the field after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-3.
All Things Bama

Was the Bye Week Beneficial for Alabama?

By Mason Smith
Nick Saban 70th Birthday Celebration
All Things Bama

What Alabama Players Plan to Do to Celebrate Nick Saban's Birthday

By Katie Windham
Nick Saban at 2022 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

Happy Birthday Nick Saban! Three-And-Out

By Mason Smith