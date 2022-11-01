Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Cinnamon Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Soccer: Alabama vs Mississippi State (SEC Tournament), Pensacola, Fla., 5 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats, Preview
Crimson Tide Results
- No results from Monday.
Did you Notice?
- Sasha Pickard was named to the College Soccer News Team of the Week:
- Happy belated birthday to Head Volleyball Coach Rashinda Reed:
- Amari Cooper made a pair of great plays in the Browns Monday Night win over the Bengals:
On This Day in Crimson Tide History
November 1, 1986: Bobby Humphrey set an SEC record by rushing for 284 yards on 30 carries in a league game, during a 38-3 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. His 300-all purpose yards set a Crimson Tide single game record as well.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass." — Nick Saban on this day in 2018 when asked what he’ll elect to do if the Crimson Tide wins the coin toss for No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU