Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Philanthropy Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Basketball at South Alabama, Mobile, Ala., 9 p.m. CT, ESPNU, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's Tennis: Ola Pitak secured a win in the final round of the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Monday. With the victory, the graduate student earned the title of the three-day event that was held at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.
Did you Notice?
- Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a touchdown in the Commanders win over the Eagles:
- Jalen Hurts hit the Heisman pose during the Monday Night game. Unfortunately, he's no longer eligible.
- And Alabama Women's Golf Team picked up two signees:
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 15, 1898: Frank Thomas is born in Muncie, Indiana. During his career as Alabama’s head coach, Coach Tommy registered a 115-24-7 record, leading the Crimson Tide to three Rose Bowls and two national titles. – Bryant Museum
November 15, 1989: Carson Tinker was born in Decatur, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"No matter what the other fellow does on the field, don’t let him lure you into a fight. Uphold your dignity.” — Frank Thomas