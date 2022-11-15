Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Today is ... National Philanthropy Day

Women's Tennis: Ola Pitak secured a win in the final round of the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Monday. With the victory, the graduate student earned the title of the three-day event that was held at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a touchdown in the Commanders win over the Eagles:

Jalen Hurts hit the Heisman pose during the Monday Night game. Unfortunately, he's no longer eligible.

And Alabama Women's Golf Team picked up two signees:

November 15, 1898: Frank Thomas is born in Muncie, Indiana. During his career as Alabama’s head coach, Coach Tommy registered a 115-24-7 record, leading the Crimson Tide to three Rose Bowls and two national titles. – Bryant Museum

November 15, 1989: Carson Tinker was born in Decatur, Ala.

"No matter what the other fellow does on the field, don’t let him lure you into a fight. Uphold your dignity.” — Frank Thomas

