Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Philanthropy Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Women's Tennis: Ola Pitak secured a win in the final round of the Tusca Bama Cup Tournament on Monday. With the victory, the graduate student earned the title of the three-day event that was held at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Did you Notice?

  • Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a touchdown in the Commanders win over the Eagles:
  • Jalen Hurts hit the Heisman pose during the Monday Night game. Unfortunately, he's no longer eligible. 
  • And Alabama Women's Golf Team picked up two signees:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 15, 1898: Frank Thomas is born in Muncie, Indiana. During his career as Alabama’s head coach, Coach Tommy registered a 115-24-7 record, leading the Crimson Tide to three Rose Bowls and two national titles. – Bryant Museum

November 15, 1989: Carson Tinker was born in Decatur, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"No matter what the other fellow does on the field, don’t let him lure you into a fight. Uphold your dignity.” — Frank Thomas

Pittsburgh Steelers Levi Wallace (29) intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints Kevin White (17) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 13, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New Orleans Saints Week 10
Bama/NFL

Top 5 Bama in the NFL Week 10: Levi Wallace Leads the Crimson Tide Products

By Hunter De Siver
The Extra Point Recapping Alabama Athletics Big Weekend
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Recapping Alabama Athletics' Big Weekend

By Clay Miller
Noah Gurley vs. South Alabama
All Things Bama

How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Emil Ekiyor Living a Lineman's Dream With Big Hit Against Ole Miss

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) celebrates after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Wants to Get WR Tyler Harrell More Involved in Passing Game

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) breaks a tackle attempt by Mississippi Rebels defensive back Ladarius Tennison (13) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

Best New Year's Six Bowl For Alabama: Three-And-Out

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers
All Things Bama

Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, Network Announced

By Joey Blackwell
Mark Sears vs Liberty
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Moves Up in AP, Coaches Polls

By Katie Windham