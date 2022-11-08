Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Radiography Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

  • Women's Basketball vs. Alabama A&M: 98-51
  •  Men's Basketball vs. Longwood: 75-54
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama Soccer had multiple players on the All-SEC Tournament Team
  • And followed that up by earning a Number 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will play Jackson State on Friday
  • Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns in the Ravens win over the Saints on Monday Night Football. 
  • Herb Jones beat the buzzer in the Pelicans game last night 

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 8, 1975: Coach Paul Bryant notched win No. 250 in his legendary career as Alabama downed a stubborn LSU team, coached by Bryant pupil Charlie McClendon, 23-10 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. With Alabama clinging to a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter, linebacker Conley Duncan intercepted a Pat Lyons' pass on the Crimson Tide goal line and returned it 67 yards to set up the second of three field goals by Bucky Berrey. His 50-yard effort in the third quarter set an Alabama record. Willie Shelby and Richard Todd scored touchdowns.

November 8, 2008: Nick Saban returned to an emotionally-charged Tiger Stadium for the first time since leaving LSU and led Alabama to a 27-21 victory in overtime. Safety Rashad Johnson tied a school record with three interceptions, and Julio Jones set up the winning score by John Parker Wilson by dragging his defender to the 1-yard line. In 2014, Alabama broke LSU’s hearts again on this date with a 20-13 OT victory. After an announcement was made asking fans to please not rush the field the defense made a stand at the goal-line, Blake Sims drove Alabama 55 yards in the final 50 seconds of regulation for a tying field goal, and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DeAndrew White in overtime.

November 8, 1981: Alonzo Ephraim was born in Birmingham, Ala.

November 8, 1995: Rashaan Evans was both in Auburn, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

 "It's really not sweeter clinching the [SEC] West in Tiger Stadium. It really isn't. My emotions for this place are positive, not negative. I didn't leave LSU to go to Alabama. I left LSU to go to Miami. Myself and my family learned that we didn't like professional football as much as we liked college. So we had the best opportunity to return to college football at the University of Alabama. There is nothing personal in that for me." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU in 2008

We'll Leave You With This:

Nate Oats and Brandon Miller
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 20 Alabama 75, Longwood 54

By Katie Windham
Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) heads to the locker room after defeating the Chicago Bears 35-32 at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Leads the Crimson Tide Products

By Hunter De Siver
USATSI_19382128
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Shares Areas Alabama Can Improve from First Win

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen (3) jumps to shoot as Longwood Lancers forward Jesper Granlund (35) attempts to block him at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the season opening game
All Things Bama

Blue Collar Toughness Showed Up When Shots Weren't Falling for Alabama Basketball

By Katie Windham
110722_WBB_DavisBr_AlabamaAM_CL3862
All Things Bama

Brittany Davis Picked Up Where She Left Off in Season-Opening Victory

By Blake Byler
Nov 4, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; A Longwood Lancers player blocks Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) as he drives the ball against the Longwood Lancers at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the season opening game at Coleman Coliseum. Basketball Alabama Men Vs Longwood
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Outpaces Longwood, Wins Season Opener 75-54

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs guard Darian Burgin (0) goes after Alabama Crimson Tide guard JaMya Mingo-Young (4) as she drives the ball at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in the season opening game at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Season Opener over Alabama A&M, 98-51

By Joe Schatz
Alabama soccer reaction to NCAA selection show
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Earns No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament

By Mason Smith