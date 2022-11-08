Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Today is ... National Radiography Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball vs. Alabama A&M: 98-51

Men's Basketball vs. Longwood: 75-54

Did You Notice?

Alabama Soccer had multiple players on the All-SEC Tournament Team

And followed that up by earning a Number 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will play Jackson State on Friday

Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns in the Ravens win over the Saints on Monday Night Football.

Herb Jones beat the buzzer in the Pelicans game last night

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 8, 1975: Coach Paul Bryant notched win No. 250 in his legendary career as Alabama downed a stubborn LSU team, coached by Bryant pupil Charlie McClendon, 23-10 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. With Alabama clinging to a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter, linebacker Conley Duncan intercepted a Pat Lyons' pass on the Crimson Tide goal line and returned it 67 yards to set up the second of three field goals by Bucky Berrey. His 50-yard effort in the third quarter set an Alabama record. Willie Shelby and Richard Todd scored touchdowns.

November 8, 2008: Nick Saban returned to an emotionally-charged Tiger Stadium for the first time since leaving LSU and led Alabama to a 27-21 victory in overtime. Safety Rashad Johnson tied a school record with three interceptions, and Julio Jones set up the winning score by John Parker Wilson by dragging his defender to the 1-yard line. In 2014, Alabama broke LSU’s hearts again on this date with a 20-13 OT victory. After an announcement was made asking fans to please not rush the field the defense made a stand at the goal-line, Blake Sims drove Alabama 55 yards in the final 50 seconds of regulation for a tying field goal, and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DeAndrew White in overtime.

November 8, 1981: Alonzo Ephraim was born in Birmingham, Ala.

November 8, 1995: Rashaan Evans was both in Auburn, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"It's really not sweeter clinching the [SEC] West in Tiger Stadium. It really isn't. My emotions for this place are positive, not negative. I didn't leave LSU to go to Alabama. I left LSU to go to Miami. Myself and my family learned that we didn't like professional football as much as we liked college. So we had the best opportunity to return to college football at the University of Alabama. There is nothing personal in that for me." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU in 2008

