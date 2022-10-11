Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Today is ... National Sausage Pizza Day

Women's Golf vs Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah, Ill.

Sarah Edwards is leading the Illini Women's Invitational After a record-setting performance, shooting 11-under par. Edwards, who finished with 13 birdies and an eagle, helped the Crimson Tide finish the day in third place with a total of 20-under par 558 (273-283) entering Tuesday’s third and final round of play.

The San Antonio Spurs exercised their team option for Josh Primo, meaning that Primo will be on the Spurs for another season:

October 11, 1975: Living members of the 1925 Crimson Tide team that competed in the Rose Bowl returned to Tuscaloosa to watch Paul Bryant's squad stun Washington 52-0. Including punt returns, Alabama tallied 616 yards and quarterback Richard Todd watched virtually most of the game from the sideline after the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead. In addition to head coach Wallace Wade, and assistant Russell Cohen, those on hand included Wu Winslett, Bill Buckler, Herschel Caldwell, Pete Camp, Roy Dismukes, Grant Gillis, Pooley Hubert, Leslie Payne and Fred Pickhard. Five members of Washington's '25 squad also attended. – Bryant Museum

October 11, 1966: Bobby Humphrey was born in Birmingham, Ala.

“Tradition is a rich asset for any team. Tradition and success are traveling companions.” – Wallace Wade

