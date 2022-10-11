Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Sausage Pizza Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule 

  • Women's Golf vs Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah, Ill.
Crimson Tide Results

  • No games played on Monday.

Did you Notice?

  • Sarah Edwards is leading the Illini Women's Invitational After a record-setting performance, shooting 11-under par. Edwards, who finished with 13 birdies and an eagle, helped the Crimson Tide finish the day in third place with a total of 20-under par 558 (273-283) entering Tuesday’s third and final round of play.
  • The San Antonio Spurs exercised their team option for Josh Primo, meaning that Primo will be on the Spurs for another season:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 11, 1975: Living members of the 1925 Crimson Tide team that competed in the Rose Bowl returned to Tuscaloosa to watch Paul Bryant's squad stun Washington 52-0. Including punt returns, Alabama tallied 616 yards and quarterback Richard Todd watched virtually most of the game from the sideline after the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead. In addition to head coach Wallace Wade, and assistant Russell Cohen, those on hand included Wu Winslett, Bill Buckler, Herschel Caldwell, Pete Camp, Roy Dismukes, Grant Gillis, Pooley Hubert, Leslie Payne and Fred Pickhard. Five members of Washington's '25 squad also attended. – Bryant Museum

October 11, 1966: Bobby Humphrey was born in Birmingham, Ala.

 Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Tradition is a rich asset for any team. Tradition and success are traveling companions.” – Wallace Wade

We'll Leave You With This...

