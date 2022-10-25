Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule 

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No results from Monday.

Did You Notice?

  • Riley Parker and McKinley Crone were names SEC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week:
  • Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly was named as a Bob Cousy award finalist:
  • Alabama Men's Golf's Canon Clayton was named to Final Fall Haskins Award Watch List:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 25, 1920: Joe Sewell, just back in Tuscaloosa after starring for the Cleveland Indians in the World Series, was added to the football staff for the remainder of the season by head coach Xen Scott. Reports from Tuscaloosa indicated that torrential rains dampened Scott's daily scrimmages as the Crimson Tide prepared for a showdown against Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. University President George Denny declared that all students wanting to attend the game could do so. (Alabama won 21-0). – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“When I was a boy I’d walk around with a pocket full of rocks or a Coca-Cola top, and I can’t remember not being able to hit them with a broomstick handle.” – Joe Sewell, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977

We'll Leave You With This...

Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs into Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 7: Josh Jacobs Gets Multiple Hat Tricks

By Hunter De Siver
Ja'Corey Brooks scores a touchdown against Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Does Alabama, Bryce Young Have a Go-To Receiver? All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Why Alabama's BYE Week Actually is Coming at the Perfect Time

By Clay Miller
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Explains the Difficulties of Working with Modern Athletes

By Joey Blackwell
3102022 Jahvon Quinerly drives the ball down court_AlabamavsVanderbilt_JT002476
All Things Bama

Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly Named to Cousy Award Watch List

By Mason Smith
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) cannot catch a pass in the end zone against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Eli Ricks (7) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Eight Players of the Week after Mississippi State Win

By Katie Windham
Chris Owens at center vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Alabama Football at LSU Kickoff Time, Network Announced

By Katie Windham
Riley Parker and Wes Hart
All Things Bama

Hats Off to Wes Hart and Alabama Soccer: Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham