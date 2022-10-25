Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Today is ... World Pasta Day

Did You Notice?

Riley Parker and McKinley Crone were names SEC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week:

Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly was named as a Bob Cousy award finalist:

Alabama Men's Golf's Canon Clayton was named to Final Fall Haskins Award Watch List:

October 25, 1920: Joe Sewell, just back in Tuscaloosa after starring for the Cleveland Indians in the World Series, was added to the football staff for the remainder of the season by head coach Xen Scott. Reports from Tuscaloosa indicated that torrential rains dampened Scott's daily scrimmages as the Crimson Tide prepared for a showdown against Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. University President George Denny declared that all students wanting to attend the game could do so. (Alabama won 21-0). – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“When I was a boy I’d walk around with a pocket full of rocks or a Coca-Cola top, and I can’t remember not being able to hit them with a broomstick handle.” – Joe Sewell, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977

