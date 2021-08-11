Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

• IMG Academy Experience Create Bonds for Alabama Players

• Practice Report: Alabama Football Wraps Up Fourth Fall Practice

• The Extra Point: How Close is Marlon Humphrey to Being the NFL's Best Cornerback?

• All Things Bama Podcast: Will Alabama Have A Heisman Finalist in 2021? Plus Other Burning Questions as Fall Camp Continues

• Henry To'oTo'o Already Making an Impression as Leader on Alabama Defense

• Alabama Defenders Praise Kool-Aid McKinstry: "He's very physical"

• SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Makes Plea for Fans to Get Vaccinated

• Alabama Tops Preseason Coaches Poll, Extends Streak of Being No. 1 During a Season to 14 Years

• H2 For You: In Doubt or Not, Alabama Football Should be Ranked No. 1

• Alabama Basketball Set to Visit Memphis in High-Profile Non-Conference Game

• Remona Burchell is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• Crimson Tikes: Cool Street

Exhibition: Soccer at Tennessee, 4 p.m. CT

August 11, 1964: Ohio State's Woody Hayes and USC’s John McKay were guest speakers at the annual University of Alabama Coaching Clinic. Hayes called Alabama coach Paul Bryant "a master at taking average athletes and making them believe they are invincible. I don't know of any coach who instills such an iron resolution in his players." – Bryant Museum

“When folks are ignorant, you don’t condemn them. You teach them.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

