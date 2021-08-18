Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

• Players’ Perspective: The NCAA Transfer Portal

• Ohio State Transfer Jameson Williams Already Making An Impact at Alabama

• H2 For You: Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly is Primed for Bob Cousy Award Talk

• Photos, Video from Alabama Fall Football Practice No. 12

• Defensive Line Rotation 'Rolls Deep' for Alabama

• University of Alabama System Restarts COVID-19 Dashboard

• The Extra Point: The NFL Preseason is Really About Players like Miller Forristall

• Report: Chris Braswell Lands Crimson Tide's First Cobranded Merchandise Deal

• Kira Lewis Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• Crimson Tikes: Behind Every National Championship

First day off classes for fall semester.

Name the only conference that Alabama has a losing record against.

August 18, 1986: Alabama defensive tackle Willie Ryles lapsed into a coma after suffering a head injury in a half-speed drill in practice. He suffered a brain clot in his brain and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Birmingham. He died five days later at the age of 19.

August 18, 2014: Wide receiver Amari Cooper appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

“I can’t imagine being in the Hall of Fame with Coach Bryant. There ought to be two Hall of Fames, one for Coach Bryant and one for everyone else.” – Ozzie Newsome upon his induction into the Alabama Hall of Fame

