Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ...

National Waffle Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

10 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy announced the hiring Lance McMahon as the Crimson Tide’s new assistant coach, working primarily with the pitchers. McMahon arrives in Tuscaloosa following six seasons at the University of Illinois.
  • Nick Saban's new agreement will extend his current contract by one season to eight years and keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through at least Feb. 28, 2030.The base salary and talent fee of $9.9 million for the current contract year will increase annually throughout the length of the contract.
  • NASCAR has agreed to a one-year sponsorship deal with Crimson Tide Athletics, making it the first time NASCAR has partnered with a collegiate athletic program.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 24, 1930: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown was cast in the lead for the movie “Billy the Kid.”

August 24, 1996: Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was born in Ruston, La.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you don’t like to worry, why do it? It doesn’t help your performance.” – Joe Namath.

We’ll leave you with this …

Check out #23 ...

