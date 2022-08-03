Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Today is ... National Watermelon Day
Please check out our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
31 days
Today's Schedule
Football reporting day for fall camp
Read More
Did You Notice?
A total of eight past and present Alabama track and field standouts earned a place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, being held at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England this week.
- Alex Amankwa, Ghana - Men's 800 meters
- Remona Burchell, Jamaica - Women's 4x100m relay pool
- Olivia Fotopoulou, Cyprus - Women's 200 meters
- Flippa Fotopoulou, Cyprus - Women's long jump
- Natassha McDonald, Canada - Women's 4x400m relay pool
- Tarsis Orogot, Uganda - Men's 200 meters
- Mauricia Prieto, Trinidad and Tobago - Women's 200 meters and 4x100m relay pool
- Jereem Richards, Trinidad and Tobago - Men's 200 meters and 4x400m relay pool
• Alabama head rowing coach Glenn Putyrae announced the addition of Kelly Kraiss to the coaching staff. The former Tennessee rower joins the Crimson Tide after coaching stops at Rutgers and USRowing.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 3, 1981: The famous John Hannah cover edition of Sports Illustrated hit newsstands with the headline: “The Best Offensive Lineman of All Time.”
August 3, 1985: Choking with emotion as he talked about his college mentor Paul "Bear" Bryant, Joe Namath received a standing ovation in Canton, Ohio, during his induction ceremonies into the NFL Hall of Fame. Among the other inductees were former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Roger Staubach and NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If you aren't going all the way, why go at all?” – Joe Namath
We’ll leave you with this …
Nick Saban wearing the Yankees shirt signals that summer's officially over in Tuscaloosa ...