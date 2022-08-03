Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Watermelon Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

31 days

Today's Schedule 

Football reporting day for fall camp

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did You Notice?

A total of eight past and present Alabama track and field standouts earned a place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, being held at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England this week.

  • Alex Amankwa, Ghana - Men's 800 meters
  • Remona Burchell, Jamaica - Women's 4x100m relay pool
  • Olivia Fotopoulou, Cyprus - Women's 200 meters
  • Flippa Fotopoulou, Cyprus - Women's long jump
  • Natassha McDonald, Canada - Women's 4x400m relay pool
  • Tarsis Orogot, Uganda - Men's 200 meters
  • Mauricia Prieto, Trinidad and Tobago - Women's 200 meters and 4x100m relay pool
  • Jereem Richards, Trinidad and Tobago - Men's 200 meters and 4x400m relay pool

• Alabama head rowing coach Glenn Putyrae announced the addition of Kelly Kraiss to the coaching staff. The former Tennessee rower joins the Crimson Tide after coaching stops at Rutgers and USRowing.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 3, 1981: The famous John Hannah cover edition of Sports Illustrated hit newsstands with the headline: “The Best Offensive Lineman of All Time.”

August 3, 1985: Choking with emotion as he talked about his college mentor Paul "Bear" Bryant, Joe Namath received a standing ovation in Canton, Ohio, during his induction ceremonies into the NFL Hall of Fame. Among the other inductees were former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Roger Staubach and NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

 Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you aren't going all the way, why go at all?” – Joe Namath

We’ll leave you with this …

Nick Saban wearing the Yankees shirt signals that summer's officially over in Tuscaloosa ...  

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

TBT champions: Blue Collar U
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Watches His Former Players Win $1 Million Title in The Basketball Tournament

By Christopher Walsh1 hour ago
Ryan Kelly
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Can Ryan Kelly Make the All-Pro Leap in Indianapolis?

By Hunter De Siver7 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) runs the ball after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Tight Ends

By Edwin Stanton9 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) puts the old leather helmet on head coach Nick Saban at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after defeating the Miami Hurricanes.
All Things Bama

Three-And-Out: Is Nick Saban the best in college football at adapting?

By Joey Blackwell11 hours ago
Independence's Ty Lockwood (4) runs the ball during the game against Blackman on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020,
Recruiting

Alabama Flips Ohio State's First Commitment in Class of 2023

By Christopher Walsh12 hours ago
si all american
Recruiting

Alabama Opens Sports Illustrated's Preseason Recruiting Rankings at No. 1

By Christopher Walsh14 hours ago
Eddie Jackson
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By Joey BlackwellAug 2, 2022 1:00 AM EDT
Caleb Downs
Recruiting

Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting: Commitment Tracker

By BamaCentral StaffAug 1, 2022 10:37 PM EDT