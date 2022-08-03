Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Today is ... National Watermelon Day

Football reporting day for fall camp

Did You Notice?

A total of eight past and present Alabama track and field standouts earned a place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, being held at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England this week.

Alex Amankwa, Ghana - Men's 800 meters

Remona Burchell, Jamaica - Women's 4x100m relay pool

Olivia Fotopoulou, Cyprus - Women's 200 meters

Flippa Fotopoulou, Cyprus - Women's long jump

Natassha McDonald, Canada - Women's 4x400m relay pool

Tarsis Orogot, Uganda - Men's 200 meters

Mauricia Prieto, Trinidad and Tobago - Women's 200 meters and 4x100m relay pool

Jereem Richards, Trinidad and Tobago - Men's 200 meters and 4x400m relay pool

• Alabama head rowing coach Glenn Putyrae announced the addition of Kelly Kraiss to the coaching staff. The former Tennessee rower joins the Crimson Tide after coaching stops at Rutgers and USRowing.

August 3, 1981: The famous John Hannah cover edition of Sports Illustrated hit newsstands with the headline: “The Best Offensive Lineman of All Time.”

August 3, 1985: Choking with emotion as he talked about his college mentor Paul "Bear" Bryant, Joe Namath received a standing ovation in Canton, Ohio, during his induction ceremonies into the NFL Hall of Fame. Among the other inductees were former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Roger Staubach and NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“If you aren't going all the way, why go at all?” – Joe Namath

Nick Saban wearing the Yankees shirt signals that summer's officially over in Tuscaloosa ...