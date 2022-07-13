Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National French Fry Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

52 days

Did You Notice?

  • JD Davison tallied five points, nine assists, and four rebounds in the Celtics' win over the Warriors in Summer League play on Tuesday.
  • A total of 14 Alabama graduates, including five from the United States, will be competing at the 2022 Track and Field World Championships in Eugene, Ore., July 14-24. Tarsis Orogot, who earned All-America honors as a rookie in 2022, will compete in the sprints for Uganda. NCAA champion and three-time Olympic medalist Kirani James, along with fellow Crimson Tide All-Americans and Olympians Alex Amankwah (Ghana), Natassha McDonald (Canada), Jereem Richards (Trinidad and Tobago) and Portious Warren (Trinidad and Tobago) are also set to compete in Eugene. Other Alabama track and field alums slated to compete at the World Championships include Olivia Fotopoulou (Cyprus), Filippa Fotopoulou (Cyprus) and Mauricia Prieto (Trinidad and Tobago).

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 13, 1966: At his annual mid-summer press gathering at Lake Martin, Paul “Bear” Bryant said "the biggest problem we'll have this year is battling fatheadness and the biggest thing we have going for us is confidence. Those little boogers don't think they can lose."

July 13, 1995: Tony Brown was born in Beaumont, Texas.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'm not talking to you. I'm talking to the ground." —Tony Brown, who was born on this date in 1995, on how he doesn’t trash-talk to receivers during practice.

We’ll leave you with this …

USA player Haylie McCleney (8) celebrates after scoring during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Fukushima Azuma Stadium.
