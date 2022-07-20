Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Today is ... National Lollipop Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

45 days

Did You Notice?

The MLB Draft concluded with a total of four Alabama players being selected.

LHP Conner Prielipp was selected in the second round by the Minnesota Twins.

RHP Dylan Ray was selected in the fourth round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RHP Jacob McNairy was selected in the 16th round by the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Garrett McMillan was selected in the 19th round by the Minnesota Twins.

Additionally, Alabama commit RHP Brock Blatter was selected in the 19th round by the Chicago Cubs, but he is not expected to sign with the Cubs.

Alabama JUCO signee 3B Drake Logan was also drafted in the 19th round by the Chicago White Sox.

July 20, 1982: Hollywood producer Larry Spangler announced plans for a movie based on the life of Coach Paul. Early reports indicated Burt Reynolds might play the young Bryant while either George C. Scott or Burt Lancaster could be cast as the elder Bryant. The family hoped for John Wyane. Instead, Gary Busey ended up starring in “The Bear.”

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Nick is the best coach in college football because of the accomplishments he's had. He's done an outstanding job running his program from a scheme standpoint, from a recruiting standpoint, from a development standpoint. You name it, he does an outstanding job.” – Will Muschamp

