Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Today is ... National Scotch Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

38 days

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama RB and recent USFL Champion with the Birmingham Stallions Bo Scarbrough worked out for the New Orleans Saints.

Former Alabama basketball F Alex Reese signed his first professional contract.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is dealing with a minor injury to begin training camp.

July 27, 1931: Riggs Stephenson, an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, broke his ankle during the first inning against the Phillies at Wrigley Field.

July 27, 1969: Four Alabama players were selected to the Southeast Area All-Time football teams by the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America. Bully Van de Graaf made the team for the first 50 years of football (1869–1919), while the second 50 (1920–1969) included Don Hutson, Lee Roy Jordan and Fred Sington.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that, but when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.” — Former Alabama offensive lineman Barrett Jones (2009-12) about Nick Saban.

