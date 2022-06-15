Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... 

National Megalodon Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

80 days

Did you notice?

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 15, 1892: Wallace Wade, who won three national championships as Alabama’s head coach from 1923-30, was born in Trenton, Tenn.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wallace Wade
Wallace Wade hands a ball to his successor, Frank Thomas
Wallace-Wade

June 15, 1981: Saleem Rasheed was born in Birmingham.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"You go by that and they'll have to fire us all." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan on learning that LSU coach Charlie McLendon had been fired for not being able to defeat Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We'll Leave You With This...

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the first half against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

Cameron Latu Breaks Down Alabama's New Arrivals at TE

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
Aidan Moza
All Things Bama

UAB RHP Aidan Moza to Transfer to Alabama

By Joey Blackwell9 hours ago
Nick Saban leads Alabama at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Will the Saban/Fisher Feud End Anytime Soon?

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) sacks Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: What is Alabama’s Biggest Weakness for the Coming Season?

By Tony Tsoukalas13 hours ago
Wilkin Formby
All Things Bama

Four-Star OL Wilkin Formby on Alabama: 'I Would Totally Fit in There'

By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
2022 Miss Softball Award: Kenleigh Cahalan
ASWA

2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Softball

By Christopher Walsh23 hours ago
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant and John McKay
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 14, 2022

By Joey BlackwellJun 14, 2022
Mercy Chelangat at 2022 NCAA Outdoors
All Things Bama

Alabama Track and Field Earns 26 Outdoor All-America Honors

By University of Alabama sports informationJun 13, 2022