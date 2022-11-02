Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Today is ... National Stress Awareness Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships

Men's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships

Volleyball against Texas A&M at 6 p.m. on SECN+

Crimson Tide Results

SEC Women's Soccer Quarterfinals: No. 1 Alabama 2, No. 8 Mississippi State, 0

Goals: Ashlynn Serepca ('14), Macy Clem ('33)

Did you Notice?

Three men and four women earned All-SEC Cross Country Honors:

Men's First Team: Individual SEC champion Victor Kiprop, Hillary Cheruiyot and Eliud Kipsang.



Women's First Team: Flomena Asekol, Mercy Chelangat, Hilda Olemomoi and Amaris Tyynismaa.



All-Freshman: Olemomoi and Will Pinson

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 2, 1985: Freshman Gene Jelks became the first black player in Alabama history to top 100 yards in both rushing and receiving during a game. He had 18 carries for 168 yards and three receptions for 120 to lead Alabama’s 44-28 victory over Mississippi State. Amazingly, he didn’t score a touchdown. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Before the [national championship] game against LSU, I was comparing the defense from Alabama to the 1986 Oklahoma defense, which was considered by many to be the best defense in college football history. After that game, they went down as the greatest defense in college football history, and I want to congratulate him.” — ESPN analyst Lee Corso

We'll Leave You With This:

The Tennessee Titans' social media team posted each of running back Derrick Henry's franchise record 75 career rushing touchdowns.