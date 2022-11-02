Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Stress Awareness Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  •  Women's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships
  •  Men's Tennis at ITA Fall National Championships
  •  Volleyball against Texas A&M at 6 p.m. on SECN+

Crimson Tide Results

Did you Notice?

  • Three men and four women earned All-SEC Cross Country Honors: 
    • Men's First Team: Individual SEC champion Victor Kiprop, Hillary Cheruiyot and Eliud Kipsang.
    • Women's First Team: Flomena Asekol, Mercy Chelangat, Hilda Olemomoi and Amaris Tyynismaa.
    • All-Freshman: Olemomoi and Will Pinson

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 2, 1985: Freshman Gene Jelks became the first black player in Alabama history to top 100 yards in both rushing and receiving during a game. He had 18 carries for 168 yards and three receptions for 120 to lead Alabama’s 44-28 victory over Mississippi State. Amazingly, he didn’t score a touchdown. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Before the [national championship] game against LSU, I was comparing the defense from Alabama to the 1986 Oklahoma defense, which was considered by many to be the best defense in college football history. After that game, they went down as the greatest defense in college football history, and I want to congratulate him.” — ESPN analyst Lee Corso

We'll Leave You With This:

The Tennessee Titans' social media team posted each of running back Derrick Henry's franchise record 75 career rushing touchdowns.

110122_MFB_McClellanJa_Practice_KG3853
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's Second Practice of LSU Week

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide Team road tunnel
All Things Bama

Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season

By Katie Windham
Alabama soccer against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Defeats Mississippi State 2-0 in SEC Quarterfinal

By Mason Smith
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Can Alabama Basketball Rebound From Last Season?

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) as Alabama takes the field before the LSU game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday November 3, 2018.
All Things Bama

Alabama Learning From Past Road Tests to Prepare for Death Valley

By Katie Windham
Calvin Ridley
All Things Bama

Falcons Trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

By Christopher Walsh
Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o
All Things Bama

Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o Named Semifinalist for Butkus Award

By Katie Windham
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin reacts after the game during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
All Things Bama

How Bryan Harsin's Firing affects the Iron Bowl: Three-And-Out

By Mason Smith