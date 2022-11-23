Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Today is ... National Cashew Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball at Wake Forest at 10 a.m.

Volleyball vs. Tennessee at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

They play Tennessee again on Friday at 5 p.m. for their final match of the season.

Did you Notice?

Volleyball players Abby Marjama, Kendyl Reaugh, Vic Schmer and Aliyah Wells earned spots on the Academic All-District Team.

Cross Country’s Dan Waters named Women’s NCAA South Region Coach of the Year after leading the team to their best season in school history.

The soccer team announced that they will host two winter camps (Jan. 15-16 and Feb. 4-5) for prospect-aged campers to enhance their skills.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying.” — AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).

We'll Leave You With This:

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's dominant victory over Austin Peay.