Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Basketball at Wake Forest at 10 a.m.
- Volleyball vs. Tennessee at 7 p.m. on SEC Network
- They play Tennessee again on Friday at 5 p.m. for their final match of the season.
Crimson Tide Results:
Did you Notice?
- Volleyball players Abby Marjama, Kendyl Reaugh, Vic Schmer and Aliyah Wells earned spots on the Academic All-District Team.
- Cross Country’s Dan Waters named Women’s NCAA South Region Coach of the Year after leading the team to their best season in school history.
- The soccer team announced that they will host two winter camps (Jan. 15-16 and Feb. 4-5) for prospect-aged campers to enhance their skills.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying.” — AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).
We'll Leave You With This:
Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's dominant victory over Austin Peay.