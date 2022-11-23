Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Cashew Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Basketball at Wake Forest at 10 a.m.
  • Volleyball vs. Tennessee at 7 p.m. on SEC Network
    • They play Tennessee again on Friday at 5 p.m. for their final match of the season.

Crimson Tide Results:

No results.

Did you Notice?

  • Volleyball players Abby Marjama, Kendyl Reaugh, Vic Schmer and Aliyah Wells earned spots on the Academic All-District Team.
  • Cross Country’s Dan Waters named Women’s NCAA South Region Coach of the Year after leading the team to their best season in school history.
  • The soccer team announced that they will host two winter camps (Jan. 15-16 and Feb. 4-5) for prospect-aged campers to enhance their skills.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying.” — AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).

We'll Leave You With This:

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's dominant victory over Austin Peay.

