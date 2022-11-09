Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Hunter Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No results.

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama's Will Reichard becomes the all-time points leader
  • Kensey McMahon earned the SEC Swimmer of the Week award for the second time this season after winning three events and breaking two records against LSU. McMahon set a new record time in the 500 freestyle (4:46.15) and the 1,000 freestyle (9:41.86). This was McMahon's seventh individual win this season.
  • The Women's Adapted Basketball team wore banana costumes at practice on Tuesday.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 9, 1968: Scott Hunter went 13-for-22 for 232 yards, with touchdown passes to Pete Jilleba and Donnie Sutton, as Alabama defeated LSU 16-7 at Legion Field.

November 9, 2013: Although Alabama-LSU had turned into a fierce rivalry since Nick Saban joined the Crimson Tide, the home-team dominated as AJ McCarron threw three touchdown passes and T.J. Yeldon tallied 133 rushing yards and two scores for a 38-17 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In the process, McCarron overtook John Parker Wilson as Alabama's top all-time career passer.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"All he does is win and does what his team needs for him to do. I think the guy is the best quarterback in the country." — Nick Saban about AJ McCarron after Alabama defeated LSU on his date in 2013.

We'll Leave You With This:

The men's basketball social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's dominant victory against Longwood on Monday.

