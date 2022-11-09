Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
- Alabama's Will Reichard becomes the all-time points leader
- Kensey McMahon earned the SEC Swimmer of the Week award for the second time this season after winning three events and breaking two records against LSU. McMahon set a new record time in the 500 freestyle (4:46.15) and the 1,000 freestyle (9:41.86). This was McMahon's seventh individual win this season.
- The Women's Adapted Basketball team wore banana costumes at practice on Tuesday.
November 9, 1968: Scott Hunter went 13-for-22 for 232 yards, with touchdown passes to Pete Jilleba and Donnie Sutton, as Alabama defeated LSU 16-7 at Legion Field.
November 9, 2013: Although Alabama-LSU had turned into a fierce rivalry since Nick Saban joined the Crimson Tide, the home-team dominated as AJ McCarron threw three touchdown passes and T.J. Yeldon tallied 133 rushing yards and two scores for a 38-17 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In the process, McCarron overtook John Parker Wilson as Alabama's top all-time career passer.
"All he does is win and does what his team needs for him to do. I think the guy is the best quarterback in the country." — Nick Saban about AJ McCarron after Alabama defeated LSU on his date in 2013.
The men's basketball social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's dominant victory against Longwood on Monday.