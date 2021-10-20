    • October 20, 2021
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
    Today is... International Sloth Day.

    BamaCentral Headlines 

    Today's Crimson Tide schedule

    Men's Golf: Alabama at Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Little Rock, Ark. Golf Channel (2-5 p.m. CT)

    Volleyball: No. 23 Floria at Alabama, ESPNU (7 p.m.) Live Video Live Stats

    Crimson Tide results

    The Alabama men’s golf team closed out the stroke play portion of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, finishing in fifth place overall with a team total of 885 (292-290-303). As a result, the Crimson Tide will take on sixth-place San Diego State in head-to-head match play in Wednesday’s finale. Thomas Ponder led the way for Alabama as he tied for fifth overall – his first career top-five finish – with a 54-hole total of 3-over par 219 (72-73-74) on the par 72, 7,500-yard Alotian Golf Club. No. 14 Notre Dame (856) will face No. 2 Arkansas (876) for the championship, while Florida State (880) will take on Arizona (880) for third place.

    Did you notice?

    • Former Alabama guard and 2011 first-round pick James Carpenter was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
    • Alabama cross country runner Victor Kiprop was named the SEC Men's Runner of the Week. He finished third out of 299 participants in the men’s 8-kilometer race with a time of 22:54.80, leading the Crimson Tide to a ninth-place team finish at the Pre-Nationals Invitational.
    • Raiders running back Kenyan Drake released "Drake and Bake" merchandise.

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 basketball season opener

    20 days

    On this date in Crimson Tide history

    October 20, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw for a career-high 306 yards and four touchdowns as top-ranked Alabama trounced Tennessee 44-13 at Neyland Stadium. The Crimson Tide had scored at least 30 points in each of its first seven games, the longest streak to start a season in school history. "We set the tone and we stayed on it," McCarron said. "We never let up, and that was the biggest thing Coach keeps preaching."

    Crimson Tide quote of the day

    "Smoke 'em if you got 'em" – Although it’s been quoted in numerous movies including “Spaceballs,” it was a popular phrase in the military during World War II, meaning to take a break.

    Former Alabama offensive lineman James Carpenter
