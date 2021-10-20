Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Today is... International Sloth Day.
BamaCentral Headlines
- Emphasis on Turnovers Paying off for Alabama
- Alabama LB Christian Harris, DB Jordan Battle Break Down Tennessee's 2021 Offense
- Jaden Shackelford Named to 2022 Jerry West Award Watch List
- 2022 DL Isaiah Hastings Set to Visit Alabama This Weekend
- Alabama Commit LB Robert Woodyard Out for Season with Knee Injury
- Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Alabama Basketball Predicted to Finish Second in SEC, Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly Tag Preseason First Team Honors
- Will Anderson Jr. Named Both Bednarik, Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week
- The Extra Point: Crimson Tide Fans Have a Unique NFL Problem, Bama on Bama
- Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Tennessee Week
- What Coach Josh Huepel, Tennessee Players Said About Facing Alabama
- H2 For You: Think Eric Bledsoe and John Wall at Kentucky, Except More Seasoned
- Alabama Basketball Practice Report: October 19, 2021
- Alabama Women's Basketball: What Kristy Curry and Tide Players Said After Tuesday Practice
- Returns of Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly Put Alabama's Backcourt in Safe Hands
- Crimson Tikes: Trampled Underfoot
Today's Crimson Tide schedule
Men's Golf: Alabama at Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Little Rock, Ark. Golf Channel (2-5 p.m. CT)
Volleyball: No. 23 Floria at Alabama, ESPNU (7 p.m.) Live Video Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
The Alabama men’s golf team closed out the stroke play portion of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, finishing in fifth place overall with a team total of 885 (292-290-303). As a result, the Crimson Tide will take on sixth-place San Diego State in head-to-head match play in Wednesday’s finale. Thomas Ponder led the way for Alabama as he tied for fifth overall – his first career top-five finish – with a 54-hole total of 3-over par 219 (72-73-74) on the par 72, 7,500-yard Alotian Golf Club. No. 14 Notre Dame (856) will face No. 2 Arkansas (876) for the championship, while Florida State (880) will take on Arizona (880) for third place.
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama guard and 2011 first-round pick James Carpenter was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
- Alabama cross country runner Victor Kiprop was named the SEC Men's Runner of the Week. He finished third out of 299 participants in the men’s 8-kilometer race with a time of 22:54.80, leading the Crimson Tide to a ninth-place team finish at the Pre-Nationals Invitational.
- Raiders running back Kenyan Drake released "Drake and Bake" merchandise.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 basketball season opener
20 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history
October 20, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw for a career-high 306 yards and four touchdowns as top-ranked Alabama trounced Tennessee 44-13 at Neyland Stadium. The Crimson Tide had scored at least 30 points in each of its first seven games, the longest streak to start a season in school history. "We set the tone and we stayed on it," McCarron said. "We never let up, and that was the biggest thing Coach keeps preaching."
Crimson Tide quote of the day
"Smoke 'em if you got 'em" – Although it’s been quoted in numerous movies including “Spaceballs,” it was a popular phrase in the military during World War II, meaning to take a break.