Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
- Swimming and Diving's Rhyan White and Kensey McMahon were named to the United States FINA World Short Course Championships Team. This is Whyte's third time making Team USA, while McMahon is making her second trip.
October 26, 1968: Linebacker Mike Hall was credited with 24 tackles during Alabama's 21-14 victory over Clemson at Denny Stadium. "Mike was all over the field, making good things happen today," Paul W. “Bear,” Bryant said after the win. A fourth quarter 30-yard touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to George Ranager capped the one touchdown victory. – Bryant Museum
October 26, 1989: Dre Kirkpatrick was born in Gadsden, Ala.
"For [them] to kind of say we haven't deserved their respect to call us Alabama, they call us `Red Team.’ And for their head coach to come out and say they can play against anybody, I don't think we're just anybody. We won two national championships in a row and we're undefeated right now. So we're not just anybody." – AJ McCarron after Alabama crushed Tennessee 45-10 on this date in 2013
Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's dominant victory against Mississippi State.