Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Today is ... National Pumpkin Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No results from Monday.

Did You Notice?

Swimming and Diving's Rhyan White and Kensey McMahon were named to the United States FINA World Short Course Championships Team. This is Whyte's third time making Team USA, while McMahon is making her second trip.

October 26, 1968: Linebacker Mike Hall was credited with 24 tackles during Alabama's 21-14 victory over Clemson at Denny Stadium. "Mike was all over the field, making good things happen today," Paul W. “Bear,” Bryant said after the win. A fourth quarter 30-yard touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to George Ranager capped the one touchdown victory. – Bryant Museum

October 26, 1989: Dre Kirkpatrick was born in Gadsden, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"For [them] to kind of say we haven't deserved their respect to call us Alabama, they call us `Red Team.’ And for their head coach to come out and say they can play against anybody, I don't think we're just anybody. We won two national championships in a row and we're undefeated right now. So we're not just anybody." – AJ McCarron after Alabama crushed Tennessee 45-10 on this date in 2013

We'll Leave You With This...

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's dominant victory against Mississippi State.