October 6, 2021
Publish date:

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is … 

National Coaches Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

Ahead of Texas A&M, Alabama Football Prepares for the 12th Man

• Restfulness and Relentlessness Fueled Malachi Moore's Return from Injury

• H2 For You: Why Foster Auditorium for Tide Tipoff?

• Alabama Class of 2022 Recruiting Update: Commits Over Halfway Through Senior Year

• Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Texas A&M Linebacker Aaron Hansford

• Alabama Sweeps Maxwell National Players of the Week Honors

• Trevon Diggs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• Photos and Video from Alabama's Second Practice of Texas A&M Week

• Crimson Tikes: Crimtocurrency

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Tennis vs ITA All-American ChampionshipsITA All-American ChampionshipsCharleston, S.C.
  • Men's Tennis vs ITA All-American ChampionshipsITA All-American ChampionshipsTulsa, Okla.

Crimson Tide Results

• No games scheduled

Did You Notice?

• The Big Lead reported that Alex Avila will join MLB Network as in-studio guest analysts this week for the playoffs. Avila, who played the final game of his 13-year Major League career this past weekend, will be on MLB Tonight on Thursday and Friday, with an additional spot on MLB Central in-between.

• Alabama cross country earns national and conference honors, women move up to No. 4 nationally

• Alabama places 13 on 2020-21 Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete list

• Alabama soccer’s Bella Scaturro named to TopDrawerSoccer team of the week

• Lars Anderson's latest book was released on Tuesday, a biography on former Alabama walk-on player Dabo Swinney, titled “Dabo’s World: The Life and Career of Coach Swinney and the Rise of Clemson Football.” It includes his years with the Crimson Tide, both as a player and assistant coach.

Dabo's World cover, by Lars Anderson

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 6, 1986: Hall of Fame coach Wallace Wade died at the age of 94 at his Durham, N.C. home. Wade led Alabama’s first three national championships while compiling a 61-13-3 record and .813 winning percentage from 1923-30.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Nobody ever got backslapped into winning anything.” – Wallace Wade

We’ll leave you with this … 

https://twitter.com/TeamGresham4sho/status/1445578289167409152?s=20

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama game program, Oct. 6, 1962
