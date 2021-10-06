Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Today is …
National Coaches Day.
BamaCentral Headlines
• Ahead of Texas A&M, Alabama Football Prepares for the 12th Man
• Restfulness and Relentlessness Fueled Malachi Moore's Return from Injury
• H2 For You: Why Foster Auditorium for Tide Tipoff?
• Alabama Class of 2022 Recruiting Update: Commits Over Halfway Through Senior Year
• Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Texas A&M Linebacker Aaron Hansford
• Alabama Sweeps Maxwell National Players of the Week Honors
• Trevon Diggs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
• Photos and Video from Alabama's Second Practice of Texas A&M Week
• Crimson Tikes: Crimtocurrency
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Tennis vs ITA All-American ChampionshipsITA All-American ChampionshipsCharleston, S.C.
- Men's Tennis vs ITA All-American ChampionshipsITA All-American ChampionshipsTulsa, Okla.
Crimson Tide Results
• No games scheduled
Did You Notice?
• The Big Lead reported that Alex Avila will join MLB Network as in-studio guest analysts this week for the playoffs. Avila, who played the final game of his 13-year Major League career this past weekend, will be on MLB Tonight on Thursday and Friday, with an additional spot on MLB Central in-between.
• Alabama cross country earns national and conference honors, women move up to No. 4 nationally
• Alabama places 13 on 2020-21 Easton/NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete list
• Alabama soccer’s Bella Scaturro named to TopDrawerSoccer team of the week
• Lars Anderson's latest book was released on Tuesday, a biography on former Alabama walk-on player Dabo Swinney, titled “Dabo’s World: The Life and Career of Coach Swinney and the Rise of Clemson Football.” It includes his years with the Crimson Tide, both as a player and assistant coach.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
October 6, 1986: Hall of Fame coach Wallace Wade died at the age of 94 at his Durham, N.C. home. Wade led Alabama’s first three national championships while compiling a 61-13-3 record and .813 winning percentage from 1923-30.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Nobody ever got backslapped into winning anything.” – Wallace Wade
We’ll leave you with this …
https://twitter.com/TeamGresham4sho/status/1445578289167409152?s=20