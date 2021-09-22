Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ...

Elephant Appreciation Day

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Crimson Tide Announces 2022 Football Schedule

• 2022 SEC Football Schedule: Teams and Week-to-Week

• Alabama Football Looks to Improve Discipline, Reduce Penalties

• How Slade Bolden Responded to Dropped Touchdown against Florida

• Even Though He Never Worked for Nick Saban, Will Hall Using the Process at USM

• Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Southern Miss Defensive Back Natrone Brooks

• Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

• Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Southern Miss Week

• The Extra Point: Is Minkah Fitzpatrick Becoming Another Troy Polamalu for Steelers?

• Crimson Tikes: Eight Days a Week

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Volleyball vs Texas A&M, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled

Did You Notice?

• Alabama runners Victor Kiprop and Hillary Cheruiyot swept the SEC Country Country Athletes of the Week awards. In his UA debut, Kiprop won the North Alabama Showcase with a time of 23:20.85 over the 8-kilometer course to be named the SEC Runner of the Week. In his first race for the Crimson Tide as well, Cheruiyot finished third in 23:44.97, trailing only Kiprop and Eliud Kipsang, to be named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

• Tuesday was also moving day for the Crimson Tide cross country teams. The women moved up to No. 5 nationally, while the men went from outside the top 30 last week to No. 15. It's the highest ranking in program history for the UA women, and the men’s first top-25 ranking since the fourth week of the 2018 season.

• The SEC announced it won't hold a traditional media day for basketball this fall. Instead, each men's and women's team will make an appearance on one of the SEC Network Shows, plus will schedule a Zoom media session sometime between October 18 and November 5.

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

These are two different questions. 1) Who was the quarterback for Southern Miss the last time it won against Alabama; and 2) Who was the Crimson Tide coach the last time the Golden Eagles won in Tuscaloosa?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 22, 1962: Joe Namath debuted as the Alabama quarterback and immediately became an instant sensation. Namath was 10 of 14 for 179 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide demolished Georgia 13-0 at Legion Field. Namath's second pass went 52 yards for a touchdown to Richard Williamson. Namath also rushed for 36 yards and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Center-linebacker Lee Roy Jordan was named SEC Lineman of the Week.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“First I prepare. Then I have faith.” — Joe Namath

We’ll leave you with this …

Congratulations to former Crimson Tide player Morgan McCullough, who helped the Kansas City Monarchs sweep Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to win the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball championship. The Monarchs sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.