SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Android Smear

Anthony Sisco

Well, red devil apples are pretty tasty, too ... 

Crimson Tikes: Android Smear
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Practice Report: Alabama Football Conducts Another Full-Pad Practice Ahead of Auburn

The Crimson Tide hosted a two-hour, full-pad practice on Tuesday afternoon in Tuscaloosa

Joey Blackwell

by

Jessy_

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 25, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

by

Jessy_

What the Iron Bowl Means to Alabama RB Najee Harris, OL Deonte Brown: "It's One of the Biggest Rivalries in College Football"

On Tuesday, Alabama players spoke on the importance of the Iron Bowl rivalry and what it means to them

Tyler Martin

Alabama No. 1 in First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2020

The Crimson Tide, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State round out the top four teams

Joey Blackwell

Happy Birthday: Alabama Basketball's Jahvon Quinerly has a lot to Celebrate

Between Thanksgiving, his birthday and his return to the hardwood with the Crimson Tide, Quinerly will have a busy next couple of days

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 11

This week's top-five list of the best Alabama Crimson Tide performances in the NFL was topped by a pair of familiar names, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Derrick

Christopher Walsh

Dr. Lyle Cain and University of Alabama Athletics Orthopaedic Team Receive Recognition

The team orthopedic surgeon is recognized for his 20 years of service to Alabama Athletics

UA_Athletics

Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The Tennessee Titans running back made more history over the weekend in the overtime-win over the Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Martin

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Preseason

Alabama enters the season with a lot of expectations from fans as it tries to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018

Joey Blackwell

Alabama QB Mac Jones Looks Back on 2019 Iron Bowl, Not Buying Into Heisman Buzz

Heisman hopeful Mac Jones ready to avenge last year's loss to Auburn and continue historic season in leading Alabama back to the College Football Playoffs

Tyler Martin