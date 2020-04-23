Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes, April 23, 2020: One Snack Mind

Christopher Walsh

Maybe Little Debbie can try something different ... 

Crimson Tikes, April 23, 2020
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Could be the First Alabama Player Selected in the 2020 NFL Draft

Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Could be the First Alabama Player Selected in the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

Montgomery Standout, 2022 LB TJ Dudley Earns Alabama Offer: “This One Feels Different”

Rising junior linebacker from the Yellowhammer State talks offer from the Crimson Tide, relationship with former Alabama players from his hometown, and more

Tyler Martin

Throwback Thursday: Before it Became 'The Joe,' it was Thomas Stadium

Thomas Field was opened in 1948

J. Bank

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 23, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

by

ScottKennedy

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Tyrone Prothro's Catch

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

2021 Commit Hagan Banks Excited for Opportunity with Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide’s lone 2021 pledge spoke with Bama Central to give his thoughts on the team’s shortened 2020 season and what he is doing to prepare himself for the college level

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

2020 NFL Draft Position Preview: Wide Receivers and when Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III may get Picked

Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III could be the first receiving tandem selected in the first round of the same draft in Crimson Tide history

Christopher Walsh

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: The 2020 NFL Draft

A taste of what's going in sports beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: Jahvon Quinerly Handed the Keys to Crimson Tide Basketball

With Kira Lewis Jr. heading on to the NBA, Jahvon Quinerly has been handed the keys to the program

Joey Blackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: Key Storylines Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin